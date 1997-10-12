
Rinku Singh Career, Records, Biography & More

Rinku Singh
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born12th Oct, 1997
Age26 years, 10 months,
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3915542
Innings1825063
Not Out0231311
Runs38180618443007
High Score3879104163
Average38.0030.6149.8357.82
Strike Rate180.95141.5393.9871.23
100S0017
50S0101719
6S3834831
4S2141152353
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3915542
Innings 05919
overs 01138.281
Runs 0114151268
wickets 0376
bestinning 1/112/262/11
bestmatch 1/112/262/11
Average 38.0021.5744.66
econ 10.363.933.30
Strike Rate 22.032.881.0
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Rinku Singh"
thumb

Irfan Pathan thinks Kohli's opening role may open room for Dube and Rinku in playing XI

Former India all-rounder IrfanPathan believes that that Rinku Singh might not get a chance in the playing XIif Virat Kohli doesn't open the innings in the upcoming T20 World Cup. D

thumb

"He gave me the confidence"- Sunil Narine credits Gambhir for his resurgence as batter

Sunil Narine scored his maiden hundred of his T20 career against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday(16th April) and became the third KKR player to reach the three digit mark. Sunil Narine

thumb

Watch: Rinku Singh hammers Mitchell Starc for a huge six in KKR's practice game

Kolkata Knight Riders' star batsmanRinku Singh burst onto prominence after he smacked five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal in the IPL 2023 season to guide his team to a miraculous

thumb

"The first strength you see is the Indian batting contingent" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's strengths for IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2024 campaign on March 23, Saturday as they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at their fortress, Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It will be qu

thumb

Shamsi, Hendricks stars of South Africa's 1-0 lead against India

South Africa beat India by 5 wickets (DLS method) to take the lead 1-0 in the series on Wednesday (13th December) at George's Park, Gqeberha. Gerald Coetzee's 3 fer and Tabraiz Sha

thumb

I can see him playing in 50-over cricket going forward: Ashish Nehra on Rinku Singh

In a recent interview, AshishNehra, a former fast bowler for India and the current head coach of GujaratTitans, expressed his support for Rinku Singh to play all white-ball forms f

thumb

Suryakumar Yadav compares Rinku Singh with Indian legend

India's interim T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav couldn't be any happier upon seeing his teammates deliver their roles quite well in the ongoing T20I series against the Australian cri

thumb

Rinku Singh explains his role in India's batting order in T20Is

Rinku Singh once again hogged the limelight after his blistering batting display against Australia in the second T20I atGreenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The le

thumb

"I like finishing games" - Tilak Varma says he is learning from Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh shot into prominence when he struck five consecutive sixes off Yash Dhull's bowling in the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. KKR's batting sen

thumb

Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh star in India's thrilling win over Australia in first T20I

India beat Australia by wickets on Thursday (23rd November) at Vishakhapatnam. Suryakumar Yadav's merciless 80 off only 42 with Ishan Kishan's brilliant 58 from 39 deliveries took

thumb

Watch: Rinku Singh hammers 3 sixes in Super Over in T20 League

Rinku Singh has been making the headlines since last year, courtesy of his batting exploits. The aggressive left-handed batsman shot to prominence when he smacked five consecutive

thumb

Debutant Rinku Singh stars in India's thumping win over Ireland

India once again thumped Ireland by 33 runs on Sunday (20th August) at the Village, Dublin. Rinku Singh's blistering 38 with Ruturaj's fifty and Samson's 40 helped India win the se

