Parth Desai
|Nationality
|Canada
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|11th Dec, 1990
|Age
|33 years, 8 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|1
|11
|20
|2
|Innings
|8
|1
|3
|12
|2
|Not Out
|5
|1
|3
|7
|1
|Runs
|8
|4
|5
|27
|1
|High Score
|3
|4
|4
|11
|1
|Average
|2.66
|5.40
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|14.54
|57.14
|33.33
|11.11
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|1
|11
|20
|2
|Innings
|13
|1
|11
|20
|3
|overs
|102
|3
|42
|150.2
|39
|Runs
|485
|30
|258
|700
|89
|wickets
|12
|1
|9
|25
|1
|bestinning
|3/35
|1/30
|3/21
|4/29
|1/6
|bestmatch
|3/35
|1/30
|3/21
|4/29
|1/50
|Average
|40.41
|30.00
|28.66
|28.00
|89.00
|econ
|4.75
|10.00
|6.14
|4.65
|2.28
|Strike Rate
|51.0
|18.0
|28.0
|36.0
|234.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
