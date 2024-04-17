Rovman Powell Net Worth, Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|23rd Jul, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|51
|63
|181
|112
|13
|Innings
|48
|53
|161
|108
|25
|Not Out
|3
|10
|33
|12
|1
|Runs
|979
|1082
|3197
|3002
|383
|High Score
|101
|107
|107
|106
|71
|Average
|21.75
|25.16
|24.97
|31.27
|15.95
|Strike Rate
|84.90
|139.61
|138.03
|101.76
|53.64
|100S
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|50S
|2
|4
|13
|16
|1
|6S
|42
|70
|219
|167
|11
|4S
|63
|61
|182
|178
|36
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|51
|63
|181
|112
|13
|Innings
|15
|11
|50
|51
|20
|overs
|46.4
|18.5
|102.5
|211.3
|189.5
|Runs
|275
|182
|1096
|1223
|590
|wickets
|3
|5
|26
|32
|25
|bestinning
|1/7
|2/31
|2/21
|5/36
|5/23
|bestmatch
|1/7
|2/31
|2/21
|5/36
|7/71
|Average
|91.66
|36.40
|42.15
|38.21
|23.60
|econ
|5.89
|9.66
|10.65
|5.78
|3.10
|Strike Rate
|93.3
|22.6
|23.7
|39.6
|45.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Rovman Powell"
Even when I wasn't playing, communication was precise and clear: Powell
Rajasthan Royals had a magnificent win over the Kolkata Knight Riders, as they went on to chase 223, making this the highest successful chase in the IPL history. Rovman Powell spok
Maxwell's record-equaling century gives Australia easy win
Glenn Maxwell has made himselfsynonymous with aggressive cricket. Maxwell hit a great century in the secondT20I against the West Indies in an extremely brutal batting. And on thato
Brandon King, Rovman Powell architects of West Indies 2-0 lead
West Indies have defeated England by 10 runs on Friday (15th December) to lead the series by 2-0. Brandon King's scintillating 82* off 52 and Rovman Powell's firing 50 off 28 balls
Andre Russell's monstrous show both with the bat and ball decimate England as West Indies have 1-0 lead
West Indies thumped England in the first T20I by 4 wickets on Wednesday (13th December) to take an unassailable lead of 1-0 in the series. Andre Russell's all round brilliance deci
Team Abu Dhabi register thrilling last-ball win to grab their first victory in their last match
Kyle Mayers cracked a brilliant61 runs to help Team Abu Dhabi pull off a thrilling last-ball win over DelhiBulls in the 27th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium
Abu Dhabi T10 2023: The Captain's Reveal
In anticipation of anotherexplosive season of cricket's fastest format, Abu Dhabi T10 2023 edition,announced the captains for the season at a press conference held in SheikhZayed C
Suryakumar's tornado 83 helps India win their first T20I in the series
India thumped West Indies by 7 wickets and 13balls to spare on Tuesday (8th August) at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Kuldeep Yadav's 3 wicket haul followed by Suryakumar's rapid fire
Windies escape India storm with a narrow margin to win the first T20I
West Indies have defeated India by 4 runs to clinch the first T20I on Friday (4th August) at Trinidad. They've bowled exceptionally well to defend their total and snatch the match
Powell's swashbuckling innings powers WI to go 1-0 up in the series
Windies pulled of an heist to go 1-0 up in the T20I series. WI won the first T20I against South Africa and they're leading the bilateral series by 1-0. Chasing 132 from 12 overs in
West Indies appoints Shai Hope and Rovman Powell as skippers of ODI and T20Is
West Indies have announced a new squad of captains in white ball cricket as Shai Hope and Rovman Powell will lead in the ODI and T20I formats respectively.West Indies cricket is un
Shakib shines in bowling again but Bangla Tigers register third straight defeat
Bangla Tigers have succumbed to athird-straight defeat in the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Sunday (November 27). Thisteam Northern Warriors beat them by 6 wickets. Bangladesh star all-r
Joseph, Holder star in West Indies' crucial win against Zimbabwe
West Indies have secured theirfirst win in the first round of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 against Zimbabweon Wednesday (October 19) in Hobart. They beat Zimbabwe by 31 runs and ke