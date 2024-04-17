
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Rovman Powell Net Worth, Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Rovman Powell Net Worth, Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Rovman Powell
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBatsman
Born23rd Jul, 1993
Age31 years, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches516318111213
Innings485316110825
Not Out31033121
Runs979108231973002383
High Score10110710710671
Average21.7525.1624.9731.2715.95
Strike Rate84.90139.61138.03101.7653.64
100S11140
50S2413161
6S427021916711
4S636118217836
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 516318111213
Innings 1511505120
overs 46.418.5102.5211.3189.5
Runs 27518210961223590
wickets 35263225
bestinning 1/72/312/215/365/23
bestmatch 1/72/312/215/367/71
Average 91.6636.4042.1538.2123.60
econ 5.899.6610.655.783.10
Strike Rate 93.322.623.739.645.5
4W 00000
5W 00011
10w 00000
News related "Rovman Powell"
thumb

Even when I wasn't playing, communication was precise and clear: Powell

Rajasthan Royals had a magnificent win over the Kolkata Knight Riders, as they went on to chase 223, making this the highest successful chase in the IPL history. Rovman Powell spok

thumb

Maxwell's record-equaling century gives Australia easy win

Glenn Maxwell has made himselfsynonymous with aggressive cricket. Maxwell hit a great century in the secondT20I against the West Indies in an extremely brutal batting. And on thato

thumb

Brandon King, Rovman Powell architects of West Indies 2-0 lead

West Indies have defeated England by 10 runs on Friday (15th December) to lead the series by 2-0. Brandon King's scintillating 82* off 52 and Rovman Powell's firing 50 off 28 balls

thumb

Andre Russell's monstrous show both with the bat and ball decimate England as West Indies have 1-0 lead

West Indies thumped England in the first T20I by 4 wickets on Wednesday (13th December) to take an unassailable lead of 1-0 in the series. Andre Russell's all round brilliance deci

thumb

Team Abu Dhabi register thrilling last-ball win to grab their first victory in their last match

Kyle Mayers cracked a brilliant61 runs to help Team Abu Dhabi pull off a thrilling last-ball win over DelhiBulls in the 27th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium

thumb

Abu Dhabi T10 2023: The Captain's Reveal

In anticipation of anotherexplosive season of cricket's fastest format, Abu Dhabi T10 2023 edition,announced the captains for the season at a press conference held in SheikhZayed C

thumb

Suryakumar's tornado 83 helps India win their first T20I in the series

India thumped West Indies by 7 wickets and 13balls to spare on Tuesday (8th August) at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Kuldeep Yadav's 3 wicket haul followed by Suryakumar's rapid fire

thumb

Windies escape India storm with a narrow margin to win the first T20I

West Indies have defeated India by 4 runs to clinch the first T20I on Friday (4th August) at Trinidad. They've bowled exceptionally well to defend their total and snatch the match

thumb

Powell's swashbuckling innings powers WI to go 1-0 up in the series

Windies pulled of an heist to go 1-0 up in the T20I series. WI won the first T20I against South Africa and they're leading the bilateral series by 1-0. Chasing 132 from 12 overs in

thumb

West Indies appoints Shai Hope and Rovman Powell as skippers of ODI and T20Is

West Indies have announced a new squad of captains in white ball cricket as Shai Hope and Rovman Powell will lead in the ODI and T20I formats respectively.West Indies cricket is un

thumb

Shakib shines in bowling again but Bangla Tigers register third straight defeat

Bangla Tigers have succumbed to athird-straight defeat in the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Sunday (November 27). Thisteam Northern Warriors beat them by 6 wickets. Bangladesh star all-r

thumb

Joseph, Holder star in West Indies' crucial win against Zimbabwe

West Indies have secured theirfirst win in the first round of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 against Zimbabweon Wednesday (October 19) in Hobart. They beat Zimbabwe by 31 runs and ke

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.