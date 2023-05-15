
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Nitish Rana Career, Records, Biography & More

Nitish Rana Career, Records, Biography & More

Nitish Rana
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born27th Dec, 1993
Age30 years, 7 months, 15 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches121757144
Innings121646868
Not Out0017115
Runs715427522092507
High Score79107137174
Average7.007.5029.0838.7539.79
Strike Rate50.0055.55136.7184.6057.36
100S00136
50S00281411
6S002255739
4S00370220328
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 121757144
Innings 10655842
overs 30128311.2312.3
Runs 1009091463977
wickets 00434724
bestinning 4/174/483/47
bestmatch 4/174/485/88
Average 21.1331.1240.70
econ 3.337.104.693.12
Strike Rate 17.839.778.1
4W 00110
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Nitish Rana"
thumb

Nitish Rana fined for slow over-rate against CSK

IPL 2023: KKR captain Nitish Rana was fined after his team staged a slow over-rate during Sunday's IPL match against CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.Kolkata Knight Riders

thumb

Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana script KKR's fine win over CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders chased down Chennai Super Kings' 144 on 14th May (Sun). KKR won the match by 6 wickets in hands and 9 balls to spare. Skipper Rana and Rinku Singh's fantastic

thumb

Some even phone-called me directly, and that really hurt me: Nitish Rana on his short-ball technique

When asked about the criticism hereceived for his inability to deal with short balls, Nitish Rana, captain ofthe Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), claimed it "hurt him" and promptedhim

thumb

IPL 2023: Nitish Rana fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate

Nitish Rana, captain of theKolkata Knight Riders, has been fined Rs 12 lakh by the Indian Premier League (IPL)for his team's slow over-rate during their match against the Punjab Ki

thumb

Nitish Rana KKR captain completes 100 matches in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Nitish Rana reached his 100th Indian Premier League (IPL) game on Saturday, playing against the at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday Gujarat T

thumb

Harry Brook's century powers SRH to a 23-run win against KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) havedefeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 23 runs in a high-scoring match onFriday (April 14) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.SRH started off the inningsexpl

thumb

I had belief that I can do this: Rinku after hitting 5 sixes in last over to earn win for KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)picked up a historic win against Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League (IPL)on Sunday. 29 runs were needed in the last over. Rinku Singh incredibly won

thumb

IPL 2023: Rinku hits 5 sixes in last over to register historic win for KKR

After Rashid Khan’s hattrick inthe 17th over of the match, no one would have thought about KolkataKnight Riders’ (KKR) win against Gujarat Titans on Monday (April 9). But something

thumb

Nitish Rana to lead KKR in place of the injured Shreyas Iyer

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday announced batsman Nitish Rana will lead the team in the upcoming 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.The Kolkata Knight Riders have an

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee

thumb

I have spent a lot of time developing my knowledge about this side of the game: Shane Watson

One of the finest all-rounders from the Australian side, Shane Watson has come up with an exciting thing in the seventh episode of The Delhi Capitals Podcast. After announcing his

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.