  Shahrukh Khan Career, Records, Biography & More

Shahrukh Khan Career, Records, Biography & More

Shahrukh Khan
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born27th May, 1995
Age29 years, 2 months, 15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches784011
Innings652718
Not Out2073
Runs865840592
High Score4779194
Average19.2242.0039.46
Strike Rate132.87124.8169.72
100S001
50S074
6S544319
4S576356
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 784011
Innings 676
overs 13.214.234.5
Runs 10383121
wickets 233
bestinning 1/91/13/36
bestmatch 1/91/13/46
Average 51.5027.6640.33
econ 7.725.793.47
Strike Rate 40.028.669.6
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Shahrukh Khan"
thumb

I can definitely see a war between CSK and Gujarat for Shahrukh Khan: Ashwin

In the forthcoming IPL 2024auction, Ravichandran Ashwin predicts that Shahrukh Khan, who has been releasedby Punjab Kings, will get a huge sum of money.As a result of the playerret

thumb

Aakash Chopra questions PBKS for releasing Shahrukh Khan ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Cricket analyst Aakash Chopra has questioned the Punjab Kings franchise for releasing Shahrukh Khan ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The Mohali-based franchise are yet to win a title

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Rajasthan win a thriller against Punjab to keep their hope alive for the playoff race

Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets against Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League 2023 on Friday (19 May) in Dharmasala. Winning the toss RR opted to field first. Being put into bat

thumb

Gill stars as Gujarat hold nerve in tense finish against Punjab

Gujarat Titans have defeatedPunjab Kings comfortably by 6 wickets on Thursday (April 13) in Mohali. Withthe win, Gujarat won three among four matches while Punjab won two and lostt

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee

thumb

I have spent a lot of time developing my knowledge about this side of the game: Shane Watson

One of the finest all-rounders from the Australian side, Shane Watson has come up with an exciting thing in the seventh episode of The Delhi Capitals Podcast. After announcing his

thumb

"The unity in the team is a good sign" - Rohit Sharma vows that they will come back stronger

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians didn't have a great time in this edition of the Indian Premier League. They lost their first nine matches and become the first team to be kno

thumb

Aakash Chopra picks his best XI team of the IPL 2022

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has named his best XI of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in which Hardik Pandya was named as skipper.The 2022 IPL found its des

thumb

Sunrisers Hyderabad Franchise can b released some players before IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing 2022 IPL season as they failed to make the playoffs and were unbeaten in five games at one point. The Orange Army began their season with ba

Latest News

