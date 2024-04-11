
Krunal Pandya Net Worth, Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More

Krunal Pandya
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born24th Mar, 1991
Age33 years, 4 months, 18 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches519173839
Innings4101427817
Not Out2541120
Runs13012422452375486
High Score582686133160
Average65.0024.8022.2235.9828.58
Strike Rate101.56130.52132.0585.8365.14
100S00022
50S105132
6S2683483
4S11819423868
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 519173839
Innings 5191637912
overs 3868.2518.4625115.5
Runs 22355437813114369
wickets 21512410014
bestinning 1/264/364/156/414/40
bestmatch 1/264/364/156/416/59
Average 111.5036.9330.4931.1426.35
econ 5.868.107.284.983.18
Strike Rate 114.027.325.037.549.6
4W 01231
5W 00020
10w 00000
News related "Krunal Pandya"
thumb

"Hardik Pandya's Stepbrother Arrested by Mumbai Police for Defrauding Cricketer of Rs 4.3 Crore"

Vaibhav Pandya,the stepbrother of Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, has been arrested by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police. The arrest comes in

thumb

Krunal Pandya gives update about Mayank Yadav's injury

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounderKrunal Pandya provided an update on his partner Mayank Yadav, who stepped offmidway through their team's match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in

thumb

Mayank Yadav's inspiring spell gives LSG their maiden win of the season

Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs on Saturday (30th March). They registered their first win of the season and got off the mark in the points table. Cameos from Nich

thumb

West Indies' Alick Athanaze makes world record on debut

Alick Athanaze played for WestIndies for the first time on Friday (June 9) against United Arab Emirates (UAE).And he set the world record in the match. He has written his name in t

thumb

My father was in the ICU, he must be very happy: Mohsin Khan after his heroics against Mumbai

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beatMumbai Indians (MI) by 5 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.Lucknow scored 177 runs in 20 overs with the help of Marcus Stoinis' unbe

thumb

Marcus Stoinis' tornado innings gives LSG a memorable win over MI

Lucknow Super Giants won the match by the bearest margin of 5 runs against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow on 17th May (Wed). After losing the toss LSG were put to bat first. Their top o

thumb

Injured Krunal Pandya walks off the field while batting on 49, Ravi Ashwin posts a cryptic tweet

Lucknow Super Giants are crossing swords with Mumbai Indians in the ongoing fixture atBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium located in Lucknow. Mumbai Indian

thumb

Big, emotional day for the family: Hardik after facing his elder brother Krunal in IPL

The two brothers once played inthe same team in the Indian national team, before that in Mumbai Indians. Butthe Pandya brothers took the field against each other on the IPL stage a

thumb

KL Rahul likely to miss the remainder of IPL 2023

As anticipated following Sunday'smatch between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Indianteam management's injury concerns continue to develop. In all likelih

thumb

IPL 2023: KL Rahul ruled out of CSK match, Krunal Pandya to lead the team

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captainKL Rahul got injured in a heated match against Royal Challengers Bangalore onMonday (May 1). As a result, his participation in the rest of the IPL

thumb

Krunal's all-round show seals Lucknow's easy 5-wicket victory over Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants have defeatedSunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League(IPL) on Friday. Lucknow got their second win in their third match.

thumb

We don't manage all-rounders well: Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer, a former Indiabatsman, has outlined the potential causes for Team India's recent difficultiesin finding the ideal combination in white-ball cricket. India replaced Sa

