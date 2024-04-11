Krunal Pandya Net Worth, Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|24th Mar, 1991
|Age
|33 years, 4 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|19
|173
|83
|9
|Innings
|4
|10
|142
|78
|17
|Not Out
|2
|5
|41
|12
|0
|Runs
|130
|124
|2245
|2375
|486
|High Score
|58
|26
|86
|133
|160
|Average
|65.00
|24.80
|22.22
|35.98
|28.58
|Strike Rate
|101.56
|130.52
|132.05
|85.83
|65.14
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|50S
|1
|0
|5
|13
|2
|6S
|2
|6
|83
|48
|3
|4S
|11
|8
|194
|238
|68
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|19
|173
|83
|9
|Innings
|5
|19
|163
|79
|12
|overs
|38
|68.2
|518.4
|625
|115.5
|Runs
|223
|554
|3781
|3114
|369
|wickets
|2
|15
|124
|100
|14
|bestinning
|1/26
|4/36
|4/15
|6/41
|4/40
|bestmatch
|1/26
|4/36
|4/15
|6/41
|6/59
|Average
|111.50
|36.93
|30.49
|31.14
|26.35
|econ
|5.86
|8.10
|7.28
|4.98
|3.18
|Strike Rate
|114.0
|27.3
|25.0
|37.5
|49.6
|4W
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
