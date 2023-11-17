
Manpreet Gony Career, Biography & More

Manpreet Gony
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born4th Jan, 1984
Age40 years, 7 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches2915561
Innings0543784
Not Out0171212
Runs05014791226
High Score0424669
Average13.5419.1617.02
Strike Rate149.55128.7683.85
100S0000
50S0005
6S0313557
4S03321133
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 2915561
Innings 29055104
overs 13316.2454.11810.3
Runs 76244221465640
wickets 29777196
bestinning 2/654/164/356/36
bestmatch 2/654/164/3510/68
Average 38.0025.1727.8728.77
econ 5.847.714.723.11
Strike Rate 39.019.535.355.4
4W 02310
5W 00010
10w 0002
News related "Manpreet Gony"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Dhoni has made Jadeja what he is today: Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu, a former India andChennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, has dispelled rumours of a potential riftbetween MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during the 2022 season.Jadeja was a

thumb

IPL 2022 final enters Guinness World Records for largest crowd attendance in T20 match

The final of this year's IndianPremier League (IPL) was held on May 29. Even though the match is over, afterso many months, the discussion about it hasn’t stopped because the match

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Bangladesh Legends get points for the first time in Road Safety World Series

The match between BangladeshLegends and India Legends of Road Safety World Series has been abandoned due torain on Sunday (September 22). Both the teams get two points.Chasing 122

thumb

Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar in India squad

India have named Shahbaz Ahmed asthe replacement for all-rounder Washington Sundar on Tuesday (August 16) for the upcoming Zimbabwe series. Sundar hasbeen ruled out of the Zimbabwe

thumb

Jadeja likely to part away with Chennai Super Kings

Ravindra Jadeja has been aregular member of Chennai Super Kings for several years. Chennai had also putthe captain's armband on Jadeja before the start of the Indian Premier League

thumb

Gaikwad reckons IPL 2022 pitches were bowler friendly

Ruturaj Gaikwad is turning out to be one of the rising stars in the present era. He hogged the limelight when he finished as the leading run scorer in the IPL 2021 season. The righ

thumb

Lynn dominating Vitality T20 Blast

Australian batsman Chris Lynn is oneof the most destructive batsmen in world cricket. However, the Australiancricketer did not get a team in this year's edition of the Indian Premi

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

"Bishnoi will be a big star for India in upcoming years" - Rashid Khan makes a bold statement

The newly added franchise Gujarat Titans have won the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League with their skipper Hardik Pandya. The Baroda all-rounder led side beat Sanju Samson'

thumb

I can bet that he will score 110 centuries: Shoaib Akhtar on Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan pace great ShoaibAkhtar has urged everyone to give Virat Kohli the respect he deserves and alsogives a direct message to Kohli to not be afraid. The pacer also says

Latest News

