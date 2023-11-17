Manpreet Gony Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|4th Jan, 1984
|Age
|40 years, 7 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|91
|55
|61
|Innings
|0
|54
|37
|84
|Not Out
|0
|17
|12
|12
|Runs
|0
|501
|479
|1226
|High Score
|0
|42
|46
|69
|Average
|13.54
|19.16
|17.02
|Strike Rate
|149.55
|128.76
|83.85
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6S
|0
|31
|35
|57
|4S
|0
|33
|21
|133
