T Natarajan Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|4th Apr, 1991
|Age
|33 years, 4 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|2
|4
|77
|17
|21
|Innings
|1
|1
|0
|6
|4
|23
|Not Out
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|9
|Runs
|1
|0
|0
|8
|7
|29
|High Score
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|12
|Average
|8.00
|2.07
|Strike Rate
|11.11
|53.33
|58.33
|17.79
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|2
|4
|77
|17
|21
|Innings
|2
|2
|4
|77
|17
|35
|overs
|38.2
|20
|16
|277
|134.3
|609.4
|Runs
|119
|143
|122
|2303
|636
|1849
|wickets
|3
|3
|7
|83
|19
|67
|bestinning
|3/78
|2/70
|3/30
|3/4
|3/22
|5/41
|bestmatch
|3/119
|2/70
|3/30
|3/4
|3/22
|8/84
|Average
|39.66
|47.66
|17.42
|27.74
|33.47
|27.59
|econ
|3.10
|7.15
|7.62
|8.31
|4.72
|3.03
|Strike Rate
|76.6
|40.0
|13.7
|20.0
|42.4
|54.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "T Natarajan"
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs
Rajasthan Royals have defeatedSunrisers Hyderabad with a big margin of 72 runs in the first match of the dayon Sunday (April 2) in Hyderabad. The whole match was dominated by theRa
Only the 'dismissed batter' has right to ask for DRS, say umpires
During KKR's crucial win over SRHon Saturday, the confusion reigned supreme in the 12th over after Rinku Singhwas given out LBW off T Natarajan.The umpire took his time to makeup h
SRH pacers rip apart RCB to register stunning 9-wicket win
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH)winning streak continues as the team have picked up their straight fifth win inthe Indian Premier League (IPL) with full domination against the in-form R
Tripathi, Markram star as Hyderabad register three wins in a row
Sunrisers Hyderabad have defeatedKolkata Knight Riders by a big margin of 7 wickets in Friday night’s encounterin the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 15. This is their third w
SRH's Natarajan tests Covid-19 positive
Sunrisers Hyderabad seamer T Natarajan has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals.A statement from the IPL said that Natarajan is asymptomatic. Hean
Dhawan to lead India in Sri Lanka tour
Indian left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been named as the Indian skipper for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.[caption id="attachment_161614" align="alignc
Natarajan completes knee surgery successfully
Indian left-arm fast bowler T Natajaran completed the knee surgery successfully after being ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2021.This year's edition of the Indian Premier League has s
IPL 2021: List of cricketers who opted out of the tournament so far
The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League has already lived up to the reputation as the cricket fraternity witnessed nail-biters, high-scoring encounters. Batsmen have been sma
Natarajan ruled out of IPL 2021
India and Sunrisers Hyderabad left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2021 due to a developed knee strain.This year's edition of the Indian Prem
T Natarajan discloses MS Dhoni’s special advice he received in IPL 2020
Indian fast bowler T Natarajan grabbed the headlines recently when he revealed MS Dhoni's valuable piece of advice in the IPL 2020 season at the United Arab Emirates. The left-arm
Watch: Hardik thanks Dhawan for Stokes catch in 3rd ODI
India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya breathed a sigh of relief after Shikhar Dhawan took Ben Stokes' catch in his safe pair of hands off T Natarajan's bowling. Earlier, Hardik came un
Sam Curran has ultimate words of praise for T Natarajan
England all-rounder Sam Curran played extremely well during the run-chase of 330 as he almost took his team over the victory line. However, Indian bowlers produced a great comeback