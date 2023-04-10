
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Rahul Tripathi Career, Biography & More

Rahul Tripathi
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born2nd Mar, 1991
Age33 years, 5 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches51435753
Innings51395689
Not Out01865
Runs97317118152796
High Score4493156132
Average19.4026.2036.3033.28
Strike Rate144.77133.9187.5154.76
100S0047
50S0181015
6S51223354
4S11300182337
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 51435753
Innings 0172856
overs 03781.3316.2
Runs 0281451958
wickets 012613
bestinning 5/272/252/27
bestmatch 5/272/252/10
Average 23.4175.1673.69
econ 7.595.533.02
Strike Rate 18.581.5146.0
4W 0000
5W 0100
10w 0000
News related "Rahul Tripathi"
thumb

IPL 2023: Tripathi, Markande star in Hyderabad's first win

Sunrisers Hyderabad haveregistered their first in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in theirthird match against Punjab Kings. They pick up an easy win of 8 wickets onSunday (

thumb

Krunal's all-round show seals Lucknow's easy 5-wicket victory over Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants have defeatedSunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League(IPL) on Friday. Lucknow got their second win in their third match.

thumb

Shubman Gill century inspires India to series-clinching T20I win over New Zealand

India have defeated New Zealandby a big margin of 168 runs in the last T20I of the three-match series on Wednesdayin Ahmedabad. This is the highest margin of victory in any T20I in

thumb

Suryakumar's devastating century guides India to T20I series win against Sri Lanka

India have clinched the T20I seriesby 2-1 with a huge win of 91 runs against Sri Lanka on Saturday (January 7) inRajkot. This is their second big win in terms of runs against Sri L

thumb

Ajaj Jadeja wants Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar in India XI for last ODI

Former India cricketer AjayJadeja wants Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar in India’s playing XI in thethird and last ODI against Bangladesh on December 10 in Chattogram.India have a

thumb

No Kohli in India squad for Zimbabwe tour

India have finally announced thesquad for the tour of Zimbabwe without Virat Kohli. The idea of ​​sending Kohlion a tour of Zimbabwe to bring him back to form, the selectors did no

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee

thumb

I have spent a lot of time developing my knowledge about this side of the game: Shane Watson

One of the finest all-rounders from the Australian side, Shane Watson has come up with an exciting thing in the seventh episode of The Delhi Capitals Podcast. After announcing his

thumb

"The unity in the team is a good sign" - Rohit Sharma vows that they will come back stronger

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians didn't have a great time in this edition of the Indian Premier League. They lost their first nine matches and become the first team to be kno

thumb

Aakash Chopra picks his best XI team of the IPL 2022

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has named his best XI of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in which Hardik Pandya was named as skipper.The 2022 IPL found its des

thumb

Sunrisers Hyderabad Franchise can b released some players before IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing 2022 IPL season as they failed to make the playoffs and were unbeaten in five games at one point. The Orange Army began their season with ba

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.