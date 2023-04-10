Rahul Tripathi Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|2nd Mar, 1991
|Age
|33 years, 5 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|143
|57
|53
|Innings
|5
|139
|56
|89
|Not Out
|0
|18
|6
|5
|Runs
|97
|3171
|1815
|2796
|High Score
|44
|93
|156
|132
|Average
|19.40
|26.20
|36.30
|33.28
|Strike Rate
|144.77
|133.91
|87.51
|54.76
|100S
|0
|0
|4
|7
|50S
|0
|18
|10
|15
|6S
|5
|122
|33
|54
|4S
|11
|300
|182
|337
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|143
|57
|53
|Innings
|0
|17
|28
|56
|overs
|0
|37
|81.3
|316.2
|Runs
|0
|281
|451
|958
|wickets
|0
|12
|6
|13
|bestinning
|5/27
|2/25
|2/27
|bestmatch
|5/27
|2/25
|2/10
|Average
|23.41
|75.16
|73.69
|econ
|7.59
|5.53
|3.02
|Strike Rate
|18.5
|81.5
|146.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
