Navdeep Saini Career, Records, Biography & More

Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born23rd Nov, 1992
Age31 years, 8 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2811776561
Innings353183164
Not Out133122026
Runs81071263247380
High Score54511124550
Average4.0053.5010.5022.4510.00
Strike Rate29.6278.10109.0981.8157.7146.00
100S000000
50S000001
6S030065
4S19252150
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2811776561
Innings 4897565104
overs 41.57032.5268.1551.51646
Runs 172481235201929574935
wickets 46136693174
bestinning 2/542/583/174/175/466/32
bestmatch 4/1192/583/174/175/467/79
Average 43.0080.1618.0730.5931.7928.36
econ 4.116.877.157.525.352.99
Strike Rate 62.770.015.124.335.656.7
4W 000124
5W 000015
10w 000000
