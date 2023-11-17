Navdeep Saini Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|23rd Nov, 1992
|Age
|31 years, 8 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|8
|11
|77
|65
|61
|Innings
|3
|5
|3
|18
|31
|64
|Not Out
|1
|3
|3
|12
|20
|26
|Runs
|8
|107
|12
|63
|247
|380
|High Score
|5
|45
|11
|12
|45
|50
|Average
|4.00
|53.50
|10.50
|22.45
|10.00
|Strike Rate
|29.62
|78.10
|109.09
|81.81
|57.71
|46.00
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|5
|4S
|1
|9
|2
|5
|21
|50
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|8
|11
|77
|65
|61
|Innings
|4
|8
|9
|75
|65
|104
|overs
|41.5
|70
|32.5
|268.1
|551.5
|1646
|Runs
|172
|481
|235
|2019
|2957
|4935
|wickets
|4
|6
|13
|66
|93
|174
|bestinning
|2/54
|2/58
|3/17
|4/17
|5/46
|6/32
|bestmatch
|4/119
|2/58
|3/17
|4/17
|5/46
|7/79
|Average
|43.00
|80.16
|18.07
|30.59
|31.79
|28.36
|econ
|4.11
|6.87
|7.15
|7.52
|5.35
|2.99
|Strike Rate
|62.7
|70.0
|15.1
|24.3
|35.6
|56.7
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
