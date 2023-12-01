
K. S. Bharat Net Worth, Career, Records, Biography & More

Kona Srikar Bharat
NationalityIndia
Role
Born3rd Oct, 1993
Age30 years, 10 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches5676492
Innings86264143
Not Out15612
Runs129111619504836
High Score4478161308
Average18.4219.5733.6236.91
Strike Rate57.07109.1976.9859.72
100S0069
50S05627
6S5403786
4S1097197602
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 5676492
Innings 0000
overs 0000
Runs 0000
wickets 0000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Kona Srikar Bharat"
thumb

KS Bharat to lead India A in South Africa tour

Wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat will lead India A in the two four-day matches against South Africa A. The two matches will be played while the Indian senior men's team is also on to

thumb

Watch: Scott Boland makes a mess of KS Bharat's stumps with a peach of a delivery

Team India were in a real spot of bother after losing half of their batting attack on Day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Kennington Oval in Lon

thumb

Rohit, Kohli, Rahul, Axar left out of squad for New Zealand series

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli havebeen omitted from India's T20I team for the forthcoming home series against NewZealand. KL Rahul and Axar Patel are also absent from the T20I and O

thumb

Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav in India's Test squad for Australia series

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishanhas been called up to India's Test team for the first time in his career. On the other hand, theamazing performances of Suryakumar Yadav in T20 Inte

thumb

Pujara, Bharat, Umesh in India 'A' squad for Bangladesh tour

The Indian national team willvisit Bangladesh at the beginning of December to play a bilateral series. Beforethat India 'A' team are coming to Bangladesh. The star-studded team wil

thumb

KS Bharat roped in as back-up for Saha for WTC final, England series

India and New Zealand will lock horns with each other in the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship final on June 18, Southampton. Earlier, BCCI clarified that if the

thumb

Virat's gesture will motivate youngsters : KS Bharat

BIPIN DANIKS Bharat, the new member of the Indian cricket team was over the moon when Team India skipper Virat Kohli had invited him to hold the trophy after the team won the pink

