Shamarh Brooks Career, Biography & More

Shamarh Brooks
NationalityWest Indies
Role
Born1st Oct, 1988
Age35 years, 10 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches132913656999
Innings2429125765169
Not Out0116413
Runs553842218121118154659
High Score11110156109101166
Average23.0430.0719.8123.7429.7529.86
Strike Rate44.0675.58102.83121.46
100S110117
50S34131027
6S416115200
4S7369158600
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 132913656999
Innings 0000222
overs 000010131.5
Runs 000042547
wickets 000047
bestinning 2/122/68
bestmatch 2/122/92
Average 10.5078.14
econ 4.204.14
Strike Rate 15.0113.0
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Shamarh Brooks"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Brathwaite keeps West Indies' hope alive on day four

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaitefought back for the hosts on the fourth day of the first Test in Perth after theycame to chase down a record 498 for victory. The Caribbeans st

thumb

Bowlers put Australia in driver's seat on day three

Australia have dominated thethird day of the first Test as well against West Indies in Perth. In responseto the hosts' 598 runs, West Indies were all out for 283 runs. Australia ta

thumb

West Indies name uncapped Tagenarine Chanderpaul in Test squad

Former West Indies batter ShivnarineChanderpaul's son Tagenarine Chanderpaul has been called up to the West IndiesTest team for the first time. Tagenarine is in the 15-member West

thumb

Hetmyer dropped from T20 World Cup squad due to flight miss

After missing his flight toAustralia, Shimron Hetmyer has been shockingly omitted from the West Indiessquad for the T20 World Cup and two-match T20I series against Australia thiswe

thumb

King powers Jamaica Tallawahs to third CPL title

Jamaica Tallawahs have clinchedtheir third Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title on Saturday (October 1)beating Barbados Royals by a big margin of 8 wickets in the final. This isthe

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Akeal, Brooks power West Indies to 5-wicket win against New Zealand

West Indies have beaten NewZealand by 5 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday (August17), which is their first ODI win in the last 10 matches, also the fi

thumb

Babar Azam overtake Virat Kohli to hit another ODI milestone

The all-format Pakistani captain has overtaken Virat Kohli to become the top runs scorer in ODI cricket as of the start of 2018.Babar Azam has surpassed Virat Kohli to become the t

thumb

WI vs NZ: Brooks, King Fifties take West Indies to a convincing victory

The West Indies team have won a T20 International game against a team after a long break of 8 years not a year or two. Yes, the Caribbean team won a T20I match against New Zealand

thumb

New Zealand begin T20I series with 13-run win against West Indies

New Zealand have beaten WestIndies by 13 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday(August 10) at Sabina Park. Two good innings from- Devon Conway and KaneWillia

thumb

Axar's heroics give India series victory against West Indies

West Indies have once again losta match by a small margin. After losing the first ODI to India by 3 runs, theCaribbean lost the second match of the series by 2 wickets. This time t

Latest News

