Hayden Walsh Jr.

Hayden Walsh
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBowlers
Born23rd Apr, 1992
Age32 years, 3 months, 18 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2238745130
Innings1217273549
Not Out371173
Runs155150251517616
High Score4628305786
Average17.2215.0015.6818.4613.39
Strike Rate73.1196.77105.0270.34
100S00000
50S00011
6S151280
4S19912440
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2238745130
Innings 2232654747
overs 164.4103.5199.1337.3587.3
Runs 891824159618252387
wickets 2831664863
bestinning 5/393/235/195/396/47
bestmatch 5/393/235/195/398/140
Average 31.8226.5824.1838.0237.88
econ 5.417.938.015.404.06
Strike Rate 35.220.018.142.155.9
4W 10115
5W 10112
10w 00000
News related "Hayden Walsh"
thumb

India whitewash West Indies in ODIs, make new history

Dhawan has become the first Indian captain to whitewash the West Indies in anODI series on their home soil. In the last match of the series, India won thematch by full domination,

thumb

WI vs AFG 1st T20I: Lewis, Pollard star as West Indies take 1-0 lead over Afghanistan

West Indies keep their winning form in the Twenty20 series after the ODIs. They beat Afghanistan by 30 runs in the first T20 of the three-match series. As a result, now they lead t

thumb

Shakib flops as Barbados Tridents lose in the CPL first qualifier

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan flops unfortunately as well as his team Barbados Tridents as they lose the first qualifier match by 30 runs against Guyana Amazon Warriors on

thumb

Shakib shines again as Barbados Tridents qualify for the playoffs

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan again shows his clinical all-round performance in his second match with Barbados Tridents against St Lucia Zouks on Sunday in the seventh sea

