
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Yannic Cariah Career, Biography & More

Yannic Cariah
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBowlers
Born22nd Jun, 1992
Age32 years, 1 month20 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches11283774
Innings62420121
Not Out122514
Runs883163633008
High Score5221373196
Average17.608.0024.2028.11
Strike Rate56.4175.0076.19
100S00005
50S100212
6S10000
4S50000
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 11283774
Innings 11273266
overs 76.3616224580.1
Runs 4644314811832058
wickets 12124660
bestinning 2/261/151/155/445/46
bestmatch 2/261/151/155/446/74
Average 38.6643.0074.0025.7134.30
econ 6.067.169.255.283.54
Strike Rate 38.236.048.029.258.0
4W 00001
5W 00012
10w 00000
News related "Yannic Cariah"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Hetmyer, Thomas back in West Indies squad for India ODIs

Shimron Hetmyer has been broughtback into the team for West Indies’ three-match ODI series against India. PacerOshane Thomas has also returned to the national team after a year and

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Four half-centuries help New Zealand to take ODI series 2-1

New Zealand have won thethree-match ODI series by 2-1 against West Indies after defeating the hosts by5 wickets in the last ODI on Sunday (August 21) in Bridgetown. In reply to Wes

thumb

Hetmyer, Paul, Motie ruled out of New Zealand ODI series

Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, andGudakesh Motie have all been ruled out of the three-match ODI series againstNew Zealand, which is scheduled to start from August 17.The series might

thumb

The John Campbell Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

John Dillon Campbell (born September 21, 1993) is a Jamaican professional cricketer who made his debut for the Jamaica national team in January 2013. He is a left-handed batsman an

thumb

The Akeal Hosein Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Akeal Hosein is a West Indian cricketer who was born in Port of Spain in 1993. He's a left-arm spinner and has been racing at the native West Indies circuit since 2012-13. He was p

thumb

The Ramnaresh Sarwan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Ramnaresh Ronnie Sarwan (born 23 June 1980) is a cricketer of Indo-Guyanese origin and a former member and former captain of the West Indies cricket team in all formats.He was name

thumb

The Roston Chase Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Roston Lamar Chase (born March 22, 1992 in Barbados) is a Barbadian cricketer who plays for the West Indies and Barbados. A batting all-rounder, he is a right-handed batsman and a

thumb

The Keemo Paul Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Keemo Mandela Angus Paul (born February 21, 1998) is a Guyanese cricketer who plays for the West India Cricket Team. In 2018 he made his international debut for the team. In August

thumb

The Alzarri Joseph Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Alzari Joseph was born on November 20, 1996 in Antigua, an island in Antigua and Barbuda. He comes from a middle-class family. He was born in Antigua and graduated from the Univers

thumb

The Shannon Gabriel Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Shannon Terry Gabriel (born 28 April 1988) is a West Indies first-class cricketer. He's a fast bowler. After making his debut in 2010, he quickly became a key member of the Trinida

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.