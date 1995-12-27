Imran Butt Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|27th Dec, 1995
|Age
|28 years, 7 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|16
|65
|99
|Innings
|10
|11
|64
|177
|Not Out
|0
|1
|5
|11
|Runs
|178
|135
|2344
|6035
|High Score
|91
|37
|129
|214
|Average
|17.80
|13.50
|39.72
|36.35
|Strike Rate
|39.29
|91.21
|78.31
|52.03
|100S
|0
|0
|4
|13
|50S
|1
|0
|15
|32
|6S
|0
|2
|15
|17
|4S
|20
|9
|245
|787
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|16
|65
|99
|Innings
|0
|0
|2
|7
|overs
|0
|0
|2.4
|17
|Runs
|0
|0
|20
|70
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.50
|4.11
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
