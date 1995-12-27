
Imran Butt Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Imran Butt
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born27th Dec, 1995
Age28 years, 7 months, 15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches6166599
Innings101164177
Not Out01511
Runs17813523446035
High Score9137129214
Average17.8013.5039.7236.35
Strike Rate39.2991.2178.3152.03
100S00413
50S101532
6S021517
4S209245787
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 6166599
Innings 0027
overs 002.417
Runs 002070
wickets 0000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 7.504.11
Strike Rate
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Imran Butt"
thumb

Hasan Ali stars as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe

Pacer Hasan Ali claimed a match haul of nine wickets as Pakistan thrashed Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs inside three days in the first off two-match Test series on Saturday.Z

thumb

Babar, Imam ruled out of first Test against New Zealand

After T20I series, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been also ruled out from the first Test against New Zealand. Opener Imam-ul-Haq will also miss the first Test due to injury. Beca

Latest News

