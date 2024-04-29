
Andile Phehlukwayo Career, Records, Biography & More

Andile Phehlukwayo
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleAll Rounder
Born3rd Mar, 1996
Age28 years, 5 months, 8 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches4763811113650
Innings44921759969
Not Out2176162510
Runs1978114971420351409
High Score9692737100107
Average9.5024.409.9312.1027.5023.88
Strike Rate48.7188.04115.50117.8288.5949.12
100S000011
50S020097
6S0314277623
4S3691660167188
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 4763811113650
Innings 8713510012666
overs 41.4491.1111.4288853.1665.2
Runs 1472838971243748912392
wickets 1189459815663
bestinning 3/134/224/245/266/275/62
bestmatch 5/254/224/245/266/277/82
Average 13.3631.8821.5724.8631.3537.96
econ 3.525.778.698.465.733.59
Strike Rate 22.733.114.817.632.863.3
4W 031171
5W 000111
10w 000000
News related "Andile Phehlukwayo"
thumb

New Zealand, South Africa unveil jerseys for T20 World Cup 2024

In anticipation of this year'sICC T20 World Cup, which will take place in the United States and the WestIndies beginning on June 1, New Zealand and South Africa have revealed their

thumb

Ireland to host South Africa in Abu Dhabi in September

Ireland will play ODI and T20Iseries against South Africa in United Arab Emirates in September. The twoseries were scheduled to be hosted in Ireland, but owing to economic andinfra

thumb

Tony De Zorzi and Nandre Burger get maiden central contract as CSA announces central contract list for 2024-2025 season

Young pace bowling sensation Nandre Burger and batting prodigy Tony De Zorzi have earned their first national contracts as Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced their contract list

thumb

T20I status not granted to South Africa and Zimbabwe matches at Africa Games

Some confusion has resulted fromthe international status of matches played at the recently concluded AfricanGames. Certain encounters in this T20-format tournament were grantedinte

thumb

Kane Williamson picks AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player, But is he?

Recently,New Zealandcricket playerKane Williamson picked South Africancricketer AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player of all time. But as a cricket enthusiast, it is hard to de

thumb

Fabian Allen robbed at gunpoint in South Africa

The 20-over franchise crickettournament SA20 is underway in South Africa. Caribbean all-rounder Fabian Allenwent to South Africa to play for Paarl Royals in this tournament. He was

thumb

Williamson, Ravindra's century give New Zealand edge on first day

New Zealand batted first in thefirst match of the two-match Test series. At the end of the first day, theKiwis collected 258 runs. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra hit centuries

thumb

Edward Moore replaces Tony de Zorzi in South Africa squad for New Zealand tour

South Africa will visit NewZealand next month. The Proteas had earlier announced their squad for the Testseries against New Zealand. However, South Africa is sending an inexperienc

thumb

The secret always lies in the national players being available: du Plessis supports SA20

Veteran cricketer Faf du Plessis,who will manage Joburg Super Kings for the second season of the SA20, feelsthat the success of a Twenty20 league is dependent on a significant numb

thumb

Heinrich Klaasen retires from Test format

Heinrich Klaasen is one of SouthAfrica's most destructive batters. He has represented the Proteas in all threeformats. But Klaasen has suddenly announced his retirement from Test c

thumb

AB de Villiers blames T20 cricket for only two-match South Africa-India Test series

The two-match Test series betweenIndia and South Africa ended a few days ago. The fight between the two teamshas been quite good. The series ended in a 1-1 draw.However, former Sou

thumb

"If SA20 does not happen, we are not going to have Test cricket anyway"

Franchise cricket has taken overthe world of cricket. Like the umbrella of a frog, as the number of tournamentsis increasing, so is the interest of the cricketers. Many people now

