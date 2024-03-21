
Colin Ackermann Career, Biography & More

Colin Ackermann
NationalityNetherlands
RoleAll Rounder
Born4th Apr, 1991
Age33 years, 4 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches72218098164
Innings62217290288
Not Out04261732
Runs2114653838277710459
High Score816285152277
Average35.1625.8326.2838.0440.85
Strike Rate75.35115.67120.8480.5849.96
100S000323
50S21211962
6S2111004545
4S18343152471417
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 72218098164
Innings 71412569142
overs 4435321.3434.11164.2
Runs 217216234521203835
wickets 47805182
bestinning 2/511/67/184/485/69
bestmatch 2/511/67/184/486/99
Average 54.2530.8529.3141.5646.76
econ 4.936.177.294.883.29
Strike Rate 66.030.024.151.085.1
4W 00010
5W 00101
10w 00000
News related "Colin Ackermann"
thumb

16 Bangladeshi unsold at the auction of 'The Hundred'

16 Bangladeshis were named in the draft of the Hundred. But no one got a team, everyone was unsold at the auction. The 16 Bangladeshis were : Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Litton D

thumb

16 Bangladeshi named in the draft of 'The Hundred'

The most recent form of Cricket is the Hundred invented by England Cricket Board (ECB). Despite not granted by ICC, ECB runs a a league of it. Now 16 Bangladeshis have been named i

thumb

Santner's fifer rattles down Netherlands as New Zealand win back to back matches

New Zealand continued their domination in World Cup with another comprehensive victory against Netherlands on Monday (9th October) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

thumb

Brook supports England's decision despite his exclusion from World Cup squad

24-year-old young cricketer HarryBrook is not in England's World Cup plans. Although he is a little disappointednot to be able to make it to the initial team, he can't complain bec

thumb

Top-3 surprising wins of 2023 as of July

The year 2023 in cricket seems to be a year of surprises and unexpected victories. As the divide between teams narrows with each passing day, the growth and global appeal of cricke

thumb

England's Ashes players might miss couple of The Hundred games

The availability of England'smen's Ashes players will be determined after an evaluation, although those whohave been overworked are expected to miss at least the first two matches

thumb

Usama Mir Joins Manchester Originals for The Hundred

Manchester Originals have hired Pakistani leg spinner Usama Mir for their upcoming third edition of the Hundred.Pakistani all-rounder Usama Mir has joined the Manchester Originals

thumb

ECB signs contract with The Hundred until 2028

The Hundred, a 100-ball matchtournament, has gained quite a lot of popularity among cricketers and cricketlovers in a short period of time. This time, The Hundred has signed a cont

thumb

I'll spend the whole budget on him: Anderson after Babar goes unsold in The Hundred

Babar Azam, one of the greatest battersin recent times, was unsold in The Hundred draft. It's a bit surprising! Babar'sfans-supporters and England star fast bowler James Anderson c

thumb

Shaheen and Rauf was picked by Welsh Fire in the Hundred Draft

Welsh Fire made a strong impression by signing Pakistani pace bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf for the tournament.In Thursday's Hundred Draft, 30 male players were selected fr

thumb

Mike Hussey appointed as Welsh Fire head coach

Mike Hussey will be seen in therole of the coach in England's hundred-ball competition The Hundred. Hussey hasbeen appointed as head coach of the team Welsh Fire.Hussey replaces Ga

thumb

Hopefully I'll be back around the IPL time: Livingstone

England star all-rounder LiamLivingstone is hopeful to return in time for the Indian Premier League (IPL) ashe continues his rehabilitation program after suffering from a knee inju

