Matthew Short Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|8th Nov, 1995
|Age
|28 years, 9 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|3
|84
|59
|50
|Innings
|2
|3
|80
|55
|78
|Not Out
|0
|0
|5
|5
|8
|Runs
|11
|86
|1762
|1475
|2484
|High Score
|9
|66
|100
|108
|134
|Average
|5.50
|28.66
|23.49
|29.50
|35.48
|Strike Rate
|91.66
|204.76
|139.84
|85.11
|51.06
|100S
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|50S
|0
|1
|9
|8
|14
|6S
|0
|5
|76
|36
|15
|4S
|2
|9
|145
|122
|283
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|3
|84
|59
|50
|Innings
|2
|1
|53
|47
|67
|overs
|10
|1
|115.4
|248
|452.5
|Runs
|54
|13
|864
|1407
|1395
|wickets
|0
|0
|24
|25
|38
|bestinning
|3/14
|3/44
|4/74
|bestmatch
|3/14
|3/44
|4/98
|Average
|36.00
|56.28
|36.71
|econ
|5.40
|13.00
|7.46
|5.67
|3.08
|Strike Rate
|28.9
|59.5
|71.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
