CN Greaves
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|12th Oct, 1990
|Age
|33 years, 9 months, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|23
|20
|20
|23
|Innings
|19
|15
|15
|19
|Not Out
|4
|6
|6
|4
|Runs
|333
|233
|233
|333
|High Score
|56
|45
|45
|56
|Average
|22.20
|25.88
|25.88
|22.20
|Strike Rate
|90.00
|113.10
|113.10
|90.00
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6S
|7
|6
|6
|7
|4S
|30
|20
|20
|30
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|23
|20
|20
|23
|Innings
|19
|16
|16
|19
|overs
|93.2
|43
|43
|93.2
|Runs
|523
|327
|327
|523
|wickets
|23
|11
|11
|23
|bestinning
|5/53
|2/2
|2/2
|5/53
|bestmatch
|5/53
|2/2
|2/2
|5/53
|Average
|22.73
|29.72
|29.72
|22.73
|econ
|5.60
|7.60
|7.60
|5.60
|Strike Rate
|24.3
|23.4
|23.4
|24.3
|4W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Chris Greaves"
Cricket Scotland announce men's and women's contract list for 2023–24
Cricket Scotland have announced the list of male andWomen's players to be signed professionally for 2023–24.Cricket Scotland have recently announced the list of cricketers who have
Berrington appointed as new Scotland Captain
Richie Berrington has been selected as the new captain of the Scotland team. Berrington will be taking over from Kyle Coetzer.Berrington is the most capped player for Scotland in t
Fabulous Pakistan cruise towards Semi as unbeaten
Pakistan produced a dominant performance in their final Super 12 game to brush Scotland aside in Sharjah and finish top of Group 2 with Five wins from Five.Fabulous Pakistan cruise
Consecutive wins keep India on hunt
In the 37th match of the T20 World Cup, Team India has defeated Scotland by 8 wickets. This is there second and back to back, win in the tournament.Consecutive wins keep India on h
Kohli should be worried: Watt
Scotland has reach the big Super Twelve with ease and they will play in the same group as India. That is why their spinner has Mark Watt has already started planning against Indian
Cricket Scotland take a dig at Bangladesh cricket team after famous win
Cricket Scotland take a dig at the Bangladesh cricket team on social media after their famous win against theTigers in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (October 17) in Oman.The
We knew we can defeat Bangladesh
Scotland Cricket Team coach Shane Burger counted Bangladesh Cricket Team in the same category as other opponents: Oman and Papua New Guinea. He is more than pleased to defeat Tiger
Scotland to make int'l return with Netherlands tour
Scotland will pay Netherlands a two-ODI tour in May, ending their long wait to resume international cricket.[caption id="attachment_163658" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Netherl