CN Greaves

Chris Greaves
NationalityScotland
RoleBowlers
Born12th Oct, 1990
Age33 years, 9 months, 30 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches23202023
Innings19151519
Not Out4664
Runs333233233333
High Score56454556
Average22.2025.8825.8822.20
Strike Rate90.00113.10113.1090.00
100S0000
50S2002
6S7667
4S30202030
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 23202023
Innings 19161619
overs 93.2434393.2
Runs 523327327523
wickets 23111123
bestinning 5/532/22/25/53
bestmatch 5/532/22/25/53
Average 22.7329.7229.7222.73
econ 5.607.607.605.60
Strike Rate 24.323.423.424.3
4W 1001
5W 1001
10w 0000
News related "Chris Greaves"
thumb

Cricket Scotland announce men's and women's contract list for 2023–24

Cricket Scotland have announced the list of male andWomen's players to be signed professionally for 2023–24.Cricket Scotland have recently announced the list of cricketers who have

thumb

Berrington appointed as new Scotland Captain

Richie Berrington has been selected as the new captain of the Scotland team. Berrington will be taking over from Kyle Coetzer.Berrington is the most capped player for Scotland in t

thumb

Fabulous Pakistan cruise towards Semi as unbeaten

Pakistan produced a dominant performance in their final Super 12 game to brush Scotland aside in Sharjah and finish top of Group 2 with Five wins from Five.Fabulous Pakistan cruise

thumb

Consecutive wins keep India on hunt

In the 37th match of the T20 World Cup, Team India has defeated Scotland by 8 wickets. This is there second and back to back, win in the tournament.Consecutive wins keep India on h

thumb

Kohli should be worried: Watt

Scotland has reach the big Super Twelve with ease and they will play in the same group as India. That is why their spinner has Mark Watt has already started planning against Indian

thumb

Cricket Scotland take a dig at Bangladesh cricket team after famous win

Cricket Scotland take a dig at the Bangladesh cricket team on social media after their famous win against theTigers in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (October 17) in Oman.The

thumb

We knew we can defeat Bangladesh

Scotland Cricket Team coach Shane Burger counted Bangladesh Cricket Team in the same category as other opponents: Oman and Papua New Guinea. He is more than pleased to defeat Tiger

thumb

Scotland to make int'l return with Netherlands tour

Scotland will pay Netherlands a two-ODI tour in May, ending their long wait to resume international cricket.[caption id="attachment_163658" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Netherl

