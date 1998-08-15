Sherfane Rutherford Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|15th Aug, 1998
|Age
|25 years, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|106
|27
|17
|Innings
|4
|92
|23
|24
|Not Out
|0
|20
|3
|3
|Runs
|43
|1752
|572
|486
|High Score
|26
|78
|69
|93
|Average
|10.75
|24.33
|28.60
|23.14
|Strike Rate
|119.44
|132.62
|93.61
|61.28
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|9
|3
|3
|6S
|3
|114
|26
|18
|4S
|1
|110
|44
|57
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|106
|27
|17
|Innings
|2
|20
|19
|29
|overs
|6
|38.5
|86.3
|225.5
|Runs
|49
|334
|431
|783
|wickets
|1
|9
|9
|33
|bestinning
|1/21
|3/19
|3/25
|6/32
|bestmatch
|1/21
|3/19
|3/25
|8/82
|Average
|49.00
|37.11
|47.88
|23.72
|econ
|8.16
|8.60
|4.98
|3.46
|Strike Rate
|36.0
|25.8
|57.6
|41.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
