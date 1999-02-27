
Sarah Glenn Career, Biography & More

Sarah Glenn
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born27th Feb, 1999
Age25 years, 7 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20I
Matches1352
Innings416
Not Out110
Runs42119
High Score2226
Average14.0019.83
Strike Rate67.74115.53
100S00
50S00
6S00
4S314
OverviewODIT20I
Matches 1352
Innings 1349
overs 96.4170.4
Runs 3991046
wickets 1861
bestinning 4/184/23
bestmatch 4/184/23
Average 22.1617.14
econ 4.126.12
Strike Rate 32.216.7
4W 11
5W 00
10w 00
News related "Sarah Glenn"
thumb

Coach Jon Lewis reveals how England Women's Team utilise AI technology to select starting XI

Is AI going to endanger our jobsor the way we live our lives? Even if the answer is still up for debate,artificial intelligence is already assisting the cricket team in winningmatc

thumb

ECB announce central contracts for England Women for 2023-24 cycle

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently updated its central contract list for the 2023-24 season, adding two promising talents to the squad.The England and Wales Cricket

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Alex Gidman appointed England women's assistant coach

Alex Gidman has been appointed England Women's assistant coach after leaving his position as batting coach at Kent.Kent Cricket can confirm that Alex Gidman has left his post as me

thumb

England spinner Alexandra Hartley announces retirement from professional cricket

Alex Hartley, the left-arm spinner who won the ODI World Cup with England in 2017, has announced she will be retiring from professional cricket at the end of the current edition of

thumb

England announce squad for T20I Women's Ashes

The England women have named their Vitality IT20 Women's Ashes squad for the upcoming games against Australia.England have named a 16-man squad for the three-game T20I series, whic

thumb

ECB appoints Jon Lewis as England women's head coach

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced former ECB Elite Pace Bowling coach Jon Lewis as the new head coach of the women's national cricket team.Lewis has bee

thumb

ECB announces a huge amount of money for development of women's cricket

The England and Wales CricketBoard (ECB) has focused on the development of women's cricket. They haveannounced a huge amount of financial support considering various issuesincludin

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Healy 170 gives Australia seventh World Cup trophy

Australia are Women's ODI World Cup winners for a record seventh time, after beating England by 71 runs in a high-scoring final to conclude 2022 edition in New Zealand.It was a rec

thumb

Wyatt, Ecclestone put defending champions England in final

Defending champions England will face arch-rivals Australia in the final of the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup after they beat South Africa in the second semi-final in Christch

thumb

Bangladesh exit World Cup with 100-run loss

Bangladesh end their maiden Women's ODI World Cup campaign with one win and six defeats in New Zealand, after losing their last game to England in Wellington.The win has ensured re



