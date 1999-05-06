
Sophie Ecclestone Career, Biography & More

Sophie Ecclestone
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born6th May, 1999
Age25 years, 4 months, 30 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20I
Matches65873
Innings84228
Not Out31316
Runs130319199
High Score353333
Average26.0011.0016.58
Strike Rate37.9070.10122.08
100S000
50S000
6S059
4S162414
OverviewTESTODIT20I
Matches 65873
Innings 115872
overs 302.3529.2268.1
Runs 83319691568
wickets 2792102
bestinning 5/636/364/18
bestmatch 10/1926/364/18
Average 30.8521.4015.37
econ 2.753.715.84
Strike Rate 67.234.515.7
4W 221
5W 210
10w 100
News related "Sophie Ecclestone"
thumb

Coach Jon Lewis reveals how England Women's Team utilise AI technology to select starting XI

Is AI going to endanger our jobsor the way we live our lives? Even if the answer is still up for debate,artificial intelligence is already assisting the cricket team in winningmatc

thumb

ECB announce central contracts for England Women for 2023-24 cycle

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently updated its central contract list for the 2023-24 season, adding two promising talents to the squad.The England and Wales Cricket

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Alex Gidman appointed England women's assistant coach

Alex Gidman has been appointed England Women's assistant coach after leaving his position as batting coach at Kent.Kent Cricket can confirm that Alex Gidman has left his post as me

thumb

England spinner Alexandra Hartley announces retirement from professional cricket

Alex Hartley, the left-arm spinner who won the ODI World Cup with England in 2017, has announced she will be retiring from professional cricket at the end of the current edition of

thumb

England announce squad for T20I Women's Ashes

The England women have named their Vitality IT20 Women's Ashes squad for the upcoming games against Australia.England have named a 16-man squad for the three-game T20I series, whic

thumb

Adelaide Strikers win maiden WBBL title

Adelaide Strikers have claimedtheir first Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) title defeating the tournamentfavorite Sydney Sixers by 10 runs on Saturday (November 25) in Sydney.Batting

thumb

ECB appoints Jon Lewis as England women's head coach

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced former ECB Elite Pace Bowling coach Jon Lewis as the new head coach of the women's national cricket team.Lewis has bee

thumb

ECB announces a huge amount of money for development of women's cricket

The England and Wales CricketBoard (ECB) has focused on the development of women's cricket. They haveannounced a huge amount of financial support considering various issuesincludin

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Supernovas win Women's T20 Challenge for third time

Before the final of the men's IPLon Saturday night, the final of the Women's Challenge i.e. Women's IPL tookplace yesterday (May 28). Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas won the titled

thumb

Salma shines in bowling but defending champions Trailblazers start campaign with heavy defeat

Women's T20 Challenge which canbe called Women’s IPL too took place on Monday (May 23). Defending championsTrailblazers lost to Supernovas by a huge margin of 49 runs in the tourna

