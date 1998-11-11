Tom Banton Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Born
|11th Nov, 1998
|Age
|25 years, 9 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|14
|122
|24
|28
|Innings
|5
|14
|120
|22
|47
|Not Out
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Runs
|134
|327
|2779
|658
|1194
|High Score
|58
|73
|107
|112
|126
|Average
|26.80
|23.35
|23.95
|29.90
|25.95
|Strike Rate
|92.41
|147.96
|143.17
|87.50
|56.66
|100S
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|50S
|1
|2
|16
|4
|8
|6S
|2
|17
|126
|15
|15
|4S
|17
|29
|288
|71
|157
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|14
|122
|24
|28
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Tom Banton"
16 Bangladeshi unsold at the auction of 'The Hundred'
16 Bangladeshis were named in the draft of the Hundred. But no one got a team, everyone was unsold at the auction. The 16 Bangladeshis were : Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Litton D
16 Bangladeshi named in the draft of 'The Hundred'
The most recent form of Cricket is the Hundred invented by England Cricket Board (ECB). Despite not granted by ICC, ECB runs a a league of it. Now 16 Bangladeshis have been named i
David Warner, Kane Williamson among the susuperstars to be available for the Hundred
David Warner, Kane Williamson, Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana are among the superstars to be available for The Hundreds draft in the backend of the month. Warner available in £100
Northern Warriors’ Kennar Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai whip Team Abu Dhabi’s attack for a 10-wicket win
Northern Warriors opener KennarLewis and Hazratullah Zazai thrashed Team Abu Dhabi’s bowling attack to breezeto a ten-wicket win with one over to spare in the sixth match of the Ab
Hazratullah Zazai powers Durban Qalandars to historic first Zim Afro T10 title
Durban Qalandars buoyed by thepower-hitting of the Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai clinched the title inthe inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, by defeating
Joburg Buffaloes finish second in league stage with another win in Zim Afro T10
JoburgBuffaloes were in superb touch in what was the final game of the league stageof the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, defeating theHarare Hurricanes by 9
Mushfiqur Rahim's Joburg Buffaloes face defeat against Durban Qalandars
The Durban Qalandars registeredtheir second win of the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10,as they swatted away the challenge of the Joburg Buffaloes with relative
Usama Mir Joins Manchester Originals for The Hundred
Manchester Originals have hired Pakistani leg spinner Usama Mir for their upcoming third edition of the Hundred.Pakistani all-rounder Usama Mir has joined the Manchester Originals
Joburg Buffaloes sign Mushfiqur Rahim in Zim Afro T10 League
Bangladesh cricketer MushfiqurRahim will play for Joburg Buffaloes in the first edition of Zim Afro T10League franchise tournament in Zimbabwe. Joburg brought him into the team in
The Hundred 2023: Shadab Khan Retained by Birmingham Phoenix
Shadab Khan has been retained from Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred for £100,000 as the franchises announced their retention lists on Thursday (16 February). Shadab is the only Pa
Fleming to coach the Southern Brave men's team in the Hundred
One of cricket's most respected coaches, New Zealander Stephen Fleming, will join the Hundred in a move that looks like a coup for the competition.Stephen Fleming will replace Mahe
Mohammad Taimur guides Delhi Bulls to 31-run win through a deadly four wicket spell
A deadly spell of four wicketsfor eight runs from Mohammad Taimur bowled Delhi Bulls to a 31 runs win overChennai Braves in the 26th match on the tenth day of the Abu Dhabi T10 att