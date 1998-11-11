
Tom Banton Career, Biography & More

Tom Banton
NationalityEngland
Role
Born11th Nov, 1998
Age25 years, 9 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches6141222428
Innings5141202247
Not Out00401
Runs13432727796581194
High Score5873107112126
Average26.8023.3523.9529.9025.95
Strike Rate92.41147.96143.1787.5056.66
100S00221
50S121648
6S2171261515
4S172928871157
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 6141222428
Innings 00001
overs 00001
Runs 00000
wickets 00000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Tom Banton"
thumb

16 Bangladeshi unsold at the auction of 'The Hundred'

16 Bangladeshis were named in the draft of the Hundred. But no one got a team, everyone was unsold at the auction. The 16 Bangladeshis were : Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Litton D

thumb

16 Bangladeshi named in the draft of 'The Hundred'

The most recent form of Cricket is the Hundred invented by England Cricket Board (ECB). Despite not granted by ICC, ECB runs a a league of it. Now 16 Bangladeshis have been named i

thumb

David Warner, Kane Williamson among the susuperstars to be available for the Hundred

David Warner, Kane Williamson, Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana are among the superstars to be available for The Hundreds draft in the backend of the month. Warner available in £100

thumb

Northern Warriors’ Kennar Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai whip Team Abu Dhabi’s attack for a 10-wicket win

Northern Warriors opener KennarLewis and Hazratullah Zazai thrashed Team Abu Dhabi’s bowling attack to breezeto a ten-wicket win with one over to spare in the sixth match of the Ab

thumb

Hazratullah Zazai powers Durban Qalandars to historic first Zim Afro T10 title

Durban Qalandars buoyed by thepower-hitting of the Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai clinched the title inthe inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, by defeating

thumb

Joburg Buffaloes finish second in league stage with another win in Zim Afro T10

JoburgBuffaloes were in superb touch in what was the final game of the league stageof the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, defeating theHarare Hurricanes by 9

thumb

Mushfiqur Rahim's Joburg Buffaloes face defeat against Durban Qalandars

The Durban Qalandars registeredtheir second win of the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10,as they swatted away the challenge of the Joburg Buffaloes with relative

thumb

Usama Mir Joins Manchester Originals for The Hundred

Manchester Originals have hired Pakistani leg spinner Usama Mir for their upcoming third edition of the Hundred.Pakistani all-rounder Usama Mir has joined the Manchester Originals

thumb

Joburg Buffaloes sign Mushfiqur Rahim in Zim Afro T10 League

Bangladesh cricketer MushfiqurRahim will play for Joburg Buffaloes in the first edition of Zim Afro T10League franchise tournament in Zimbabwe. Joburg brought him into the team in

thumb

The Hundred 2023: Shadab Khan Retained by Birmingham Phoenix

Shadab Khan has been retained from Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred for £100,000 as the franchises announced their retention lists on Thursday (16 February). Shadab is the only Pa

thumb

Fleming to coach the Southern Brave men's team in the Hundred

One of cricket's most respected coaches, New Zealander Stephen Fleming, will join the Hundred in a move that looks like a coup for the competition.Stephen Fleming will replace Mahe

thumb

Mohammad Taimur guides Delhi Bulls to 31-run win through a deadly four wicket spell

A deadly spell of four wicketsfor eight runs from Mohammad Taimur bowled Delhi Bulls to a 31 runs win overChennai Braves in the 26th match on the tenth day of the Abu Dhabi T10 att

