
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Zak Crawley Career, Records, Biography & More

Zak Crawley Career, Records, Biography & More

Zak Crawley
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born3rd Feb, 1998
Age26 years, 6 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches3936226105
Innings7235825188
Not Out21325
Runs22049715348405914
High Score26758108120267
Average31.4848.5027.8936.5232.31
Strike Rate64.01114.11138.8275.9460.93
100S401110
50S1016533
6S4045017
4S3081416992845
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 3936226105
Innings 00011
overs 000211
Runs 0001733
wickets 00000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 8.503.00
Strike Rate
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Zak Crawley"
thumb

Crawley urges batters to remain positive despite defeat

English batter Zak Crawley believes the series defeat against India will not be derailing the side from playing positive cricket and taking the attack to the opposition. Although C

thumb

16 Bangladeshi unsold at the auction of 'The Hundred'

16 Bangladeshis were named in the draft of the Hundred. But no one got a team, everyone was unsold at the auction. The 16 Bangladeshis were : Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Litton D

thumb

Magical Kuldeep's fifer gives India flying start in the first day of Dharamsala test

India are on the driver's seat after day 1 in Dharamsala test. They bundled England all out for 218, with Kuldeep Yadav's magical fifer. And then they came out to race through 135,

thumb

16 Bangladeshi named in the draft of 'The Hundred'

The most recent form of Cricket is the Hundred invented by England Cricket Board (ECB). Despite not granted by ICC, ECB runs a a league of it. Now 16 Bangladeshis have been named i

thumb

David Warner, Kane Williamson among the susuperstars to be available for the Hundred

David Warner, Kane Williamson, Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana are among the superstars to be available for The Hundreds draft in the backend of the month. Warner available in £100

thumb

Indian youngsters jump big in latest ICC Men's test batting ranking

The Indian young brigade stride big after their Ranchi triumph and the new update of ICC Men's test ranking. Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal have jumped long after t

thumb

Technology has gone wrong on this occasion: Stokes on Crawley's dismissal

Watching the action replay, manythought that Kuldeep Yadav's delivery would not stay on the wicket. Half wouldbe outside the wicket, meaning the umpire's call would stand. But that

thumb

Heavy downpour enforces to call off the match between England and Ireland

The third match between England and Ireland has been abandoned due to downpour in Bristol. But England won the second ODI by a massive margin and so Zak Crawley's team will take th

thumb

Brook added to England's squad, Crawley makes comeback to lead in Ireland series

England’s young batter HarryBrook has been added to the squad for the four-match ODI series against NewZealand as batting cover. As a result, Brook's path to the ODI World Cup is n

thumb

Australian players at different times scratching their head: Ponting about 'Bazball' effect in Ashes

Ricky Ponting, Australia'slegendary captain, recently discussed England's enigmatic 'Bazball' strategy inthe Ashes. The tactic confused the Australian squad, leading to heated deba

thumb

ICC announces nominees for Men's Player of the Month July

Two of England's Ashes stars and a young Dutch phenomenon have been nominated for the ICC's Men of the Month July 2023 award.The International Cricket Council unveiled the latest i

thumb

England cricketers see huge boost in latest ICC rankings

A thrilling Ashes ended withEngland winning the Oval Test. The excellent performance of the Englishcricketers in the match has also affected the ICC rankings. Several Englandcricke

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.