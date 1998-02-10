
George Scrimshaw Career, Biography & More

George Scrimshaw
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born10th Feb, 1998
Age26 years, 6 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches14858
Innings09213
Not Out0829
Runs0191337
High Score051319
Average19.009.25
Strike Rate55.8850.0034.25
100S0000
50S0000
6S0000
4S0126
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 14858
Innings 148512
overs 8.4165.428.4125.1
Runs 661468216539
wickets 364716
bestinning 3/663/163/665/49
bestmatch 3/663/163/665/79
Average 22.0022.9330.8533.68
econ 7.618.867.534.30
Strike Rate 17.315.524.546.9
4W 0000
5W 0001
10w 0000
News related "George Scrimshaw"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Top English cricketers who signup for SA20 2024

Nine England players have so far confirmed they will spend the northern hemisphere winter in the blazing South African sun for the second season of the SA20 league, which begins in

thumb

Two England stars set to join Lahore Qalandars squad in PSL 8

Two England players, Jordan Cox and Sam Billings, will join the Lahore Qalandars squad on February 23 and 25 respectively, the franchise's media manager announced on Tuesday.Two En

thumb

Australian and England players are available for entire IPL 2023

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have been notified of player availability for the 2023 season by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).The Board of Control for Cr

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

BBL 2022: Liam Livingstone and 70 other England players nominated for BBL draft

One of the cleanest forwards in the game is headed down under for another crack at the Big Bash, with Liam Livingstone set to lead an influx of 70 England BBL|12 draft nominations.

thumb

The Michael Vaughan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Michael Vaughan is a cricketer who plays for the England national cricket team. He has been part of the team since 1999 and has enjoyed a successful period with the team. Michael V

thumb

The Paul Collingwood Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Paul Collingwood is an English former cricketer born on 26 May 1976 at Shotley Bridge in Durham. Collingwood was an integral part of England's Test, ODI and T20 sides. He was also

thumb

The Sajid Mahmood Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Sajid Mahmood is a former England cricketer who played in all formats of the game as a fast, right-arm medium bowler. He was born on December 21, 1981 in Bolton, Greater Manchester

thumb

The Owais Shah Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Owais Shah is a former British cricketer of Pakistani origin. He was born on October 22, 1978 in Karachi. He was a right-handed batsman and a right-handed off-break bowler.Owais Sh

thumb

The James Tredwell Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

James Cullum Tredwell (born 27 February 1982) is an English former cricketer. A left-handed batsman and right-armed off-break bowler, he played his home cricket for Kent County Cri

thumb

The Saqib Mahmood Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Saqib Mahmood (born 25 February 1997) is an English cricketer who plays for England, Lancashire and the Sydney Thunder. First and foremost, he's a fast right-arm bowler. He made hi

