George Scrimshaw Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|10th Feb, 1998
|Age
|26 years, 6 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|48
|5
|8
|Innings
|0
|9
|2
|13
|Not Out
|0
|8
|2
|9
|Runs
|0
|19
|13
|37
|High Score
|0
|5
|13
|19
|Average
|19.00
|9.25
|Strike Rate
|55.88
|50.00
|34.25
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|1
|2
|6
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|48
|5
|8
|Innings
|1
|48
|5
|12
|overs
|8.4
|165.4
|28.4
|125.1
|Runs
|66
|1468
|216
|539
|wickets
|3
|64
|7
|16
|bestinning
|3/66
|3/16
|3/66
|5/49
|bestmatch
|3/66
|3/16
|3/66
|5/79
|Average
|22.00
|22.93
|30.85
|33.68
|econ
|7.61
|8.86
|7.53
|4.30
|Strike Rate
|17.3
|15.5
|24.5
|46.9
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
