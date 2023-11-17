
Jomel Warrican Career, Biography & More

Jomel Warrican
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBowlers
Born20th May, 1992
Age32 years, 2 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches1532779
Innings26115111
Not Out101228
Runs189062980
High Score4102471
Average11.814.7611.80
Strike Rate48.8356.36
100S0000
50S0001
6S2000
4S19030
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 1532779
Innings 23326139
overs 449.39220.42452.1
Runs 14448210036408
wickets 41221301
bestinning 4/501/173/328/34
bestmatch 7/1901/173/3213/138
Average 35.2141.0047.7621.28
econ 3.219.114.542.61
Strike Rate 65.727.063.048.8
4W 40014
5W 00018
10w 0005
News related "Jomel Warrican"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Cornwall, Warrican named in West Indies squad for first India Test

West Indies are set to begin thenew cycle of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship with a series against India at home. The first Test will start on July 12 in Dominica.West Indi

thumb

Gabriel, Warrican, Motie ruturn to West Indies Test squad for Zimbabwe tour

Pacer Shannon Gabriel has madehis return to the West Indies Test squad after more than one year for the Zimbabwetour later this month. Spinners Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie ha

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

The John Campbell Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

John Dillon Campbell (born September 21, 1993) is a Jamaican professional cricketer who made his debut for the Jamaica national team in January 2013. He is a left-handed batsman an

thumb

The Akeal Hosein Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Akeal Hosein is a West Indian cricketer who was born in Port of Spain in 1993. He's a left-arm spinner and has been racing at the native West Indies circuit since 2012-13. He was p

thumb

The Ramnaresh Sarwan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Ramnaresh Ronnie Sarwan (born 23 June 1980) is a cricketer of Indo-Guyanese origin and a former member and former captain of the West Indies cricket team in all formats.He was name

thumb

The Roston Chase Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Roston Lamar Chase (born March 22, 1992 in Barbados) is a Barbadian cricketer who plays for the West Indies and Barbados. A batting all-rounder, he is a right-handed batsman and a

thumb

The Keemo Paul Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Keemo Mandela Angus Paul (born February 21, 1998) is a Guyanese cricketer who plays for the West India Cricket Team. In 2018 he made his international debut for the team. In August

thumb

The Alzarri Joseph Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Alzari Joseph was born on November 20, 1996 in Antigua, an island in Antigua and Barbuda. He comes from a middle-class family. He was born in Antigua and graduated from the Univers

thumb

The Shannon Gabriel Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Shannon Terry Gabriel (born 28 April 1988) is a West Indies first-class cricketer. He's a fast bowler. After making his debut in 2010, he quickly became a key member of the Trinida

thumb

The Lendl Simmons Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Lendl Mark Platter Simmons (born 25 January 1985) is a Trinidadian cricketer who plays internationally for the West Indies. He is a right-handed batsman, an occasional medium-pace

