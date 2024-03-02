
  Kyle Mayers Career, Records, Biography & More

Kyle Mayers Career, Records, Biography & More

Kyle Mayers
NationalityWest Indies
RoleAll Rounder
Born8th Sep, 1992
Age31 years, 11 months, 3 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1828291388451
Innings3226281307687
Not Out30114117
Runs949660550246717402393
High Score2101207385120210
Average32.7225.3820.3721.2626.7629.91
Strike Rate61.2285.16137.15127.8264.72
100S220034
50S22313614
6S162133141047
4S11775572170285
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1828291388451
Innings 282310737673
overs 254114.214148.5477839.1
Runs 622632136113324382224
wickets 341403182107
bestinning 5/182/304/44/156/29
bestmatch 7/312/304/44/159/122
Average 18.2945.1436.5429.7320.78
econ 2.445.529.717.615.112.65
Strike Rate 44.849.028.834.947.0
4W 000143
5W 100004
10w 000000
News related "Kyle Mayers"
thumb

I hope more players will come and feature in the BPL - says man of the final, Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers all round brilliance helped Fortune Barishal win their maiden BPL title by thumping the defending champions Comilla Victorians by 6 wickets. Kyle Mayers said he wishes

thumb

Kyle Mayers all round excellence helps Fortune Barishal win their maiden BPL title

Fortune Barishal thumped Comilla Victorians to win their maiden title in BPL on Friday (1st March) at Shere Bangla national Cricket stadium, Dhaka. Kyle Mayers all round brilliance

thumb

Kyle Mayers, Mushfiqur Rahim star in Fortune Barishal’s dominating win to take them Final of BPL 2024

Fortune Barishal thumped Rangpur Riders by 6 wickets on Wednesday (28th February) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium to reach the final of BPL 2024. Kyle Mayers all round bri

thumb

Tamim - Mayers shine in Barishal’s thumping win over Chattogram Challengers

Fortune Barishal crashed Chattogram Challengers by 7 wickets on Monday (26th February). Kyle Mayers' scintillating 50 off just 26 and Tamim Iqbal's unbeaten 52 from 43 deliveries h

thumb

7 new faces in West Indies squad for Australia Tests

West Indies will tour Australiain January. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the 15-member squad aheadof the two Test matches of the upcoming tour. Seven new faces have beeni

thumb

Team Abu Dhabi register thrilling last-ball win to grab their first victory in their last match

Kyle Mayers cracked a brilliant61 runs to help Team Abu Dhabi pull off a thrilling last-ball win over DelhiBulls in the 27th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium

thumb

New York Strikers’ Gurbaz, Narine extend Team Abu Dhabi's losing streak to six out of six matches

New York Strikers’ openerRahmanullah Gurbaz’s knock of 41 and Sunil Narine’s spell of 2 for 16 pushedTeam Abu Dhabi to their sixth defeat in six matches through a 24 runs win inthe

thumb

So now I have to learn from you: Gambhir to Kohli during their on-field spat

The issue of Gautam Gambhir and ViratKohli is currently the main topic of discussion in India. However, what theywere involved in the quarrel came to know from an eyewitness.The fe

thumb

CSK make happy return in Chepauk as Moeen, Gaikwad lead them to 12-run win against LSG

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have madetheir homecoming a happy moment with a 12-run win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday (April 2). Chennai kept their nerve till the end t

thumb

Wood's five-wicket haul seals Lucknow's easy 50-run win over Delhi

Lucknow Super Giants havedefeated Delhi Capitals with ease by 50 runs in the second match of the day inLucknow on Saturday (April 1). Delhi found no answer to Wood’s pace and bounc

thumb

South Africa climb the mountain in a record breaking run chase to level the series

South Africa pulled of a heist to chase down the mammoth 259 in a T20I match. South Africa won the second T20I to level the series by 6 wickets and 7 balls to spare. They climbed

thumb

Nathan Lyon's six-wicket haul spins Australia to convincing 164-run win

Australia secured a convincing164-run win against West Indies as Nathan Lyon led the bowling attack which waswithout Pat Cummins in the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on

Latest News

app-banner

