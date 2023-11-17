Umaid Asif Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|30th Apr, 1984
|Age
|40 years, 3 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|110
|40
|67
|Innings
|49
|29
|93
|Not Out
|19
|2
|10
|Runs
|407
|369
|1537
|High Score
|40
|42
|97
|Average
|13.56
|13.66
|18.51
|Strike Rate
|147.46
|119.41
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|6
|6S
|24
|19
|24
|4S
|28
|32
|200
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|110
|40
|67
|Innings
|108
|40
|120
|overs
|387.4
|290.4
|1716.4
|Runs
|3110
|1619
|5662
|wickets
|118
|42
|213
|bestinning
|5/20
|3/47
|6/28
|bestmatch
|5/20
|3/47
|9/74
|Average
|26.35
|38.54
|26.58
|econ
|8.02
|5.56
|3.29
|Strike Rate
|19.7
|41.5
|48.3
|4W
|3
|0
|6
|5W
|1
|0
|9
|10w
|0
|0
|0
