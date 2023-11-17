
Umaid Asif Career, Biography & More

Umaid Asif
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born30th Apr, 1984
Age40 years, 3 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches1104067
Innings492993
Not Out19210
Runs4073691537
High Score404297
Average13.5613.6618.51
Strike Rate147.46119.41
100S000
50S006
6S241924
4S2832200
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 1104067
Innings 10840120
overs 387.4290.41716.4
Runs 311016195662
wickets 11842213
bestinning 5/203/476/28
bestmatch 5/203/479/74
Average 26.3538.5426.58
econ 8.025.563.29
Strike Rate 19.741.548.3
4W 306
5W 109
10w 000
News related "Umaid Asif"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Misbah, Levi star in New York Warriors' win to confirm place in US Masters T10 League final

New York Warriors became thefirst team to reach the US Masters T10 League Final after defeating CaliforniaKnights by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Central Broward Regional ParkSt

thumb

Richard Levi stars in New York Warriors' win against Morrisville Unity in US Masters T10 League

The New York Warriors defeatedMorrisville Unity by 6 runs in the US Masters T10 League at Lauderhill, Floridaon Friday. The New York Warriors posted 124/3 in their 10 overs before

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Zazai, Wells guide Peshawar to PSL 2021 final

Peshawar Zalmi have picked up an another win in the second eliminator against the favorites Islamabad United by 8 wickets in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (June 22) to clinch the final spot

thumb

Karachi win Pakistan's biggest rivalry

Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets in the final of the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi. So Karachi got their maiden title beating their bigges

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram

1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Mirpur, 2018

There was a time when Bangladesh and Zimbabwe used to be the arch-rivals. The cricket world would mock their contests as the 'Mini Ashes'. In the beginning days, Zimbabwe were the

thumb

Live: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Guwahati 2018

Windies are all set to take on the hosts India in Guwahati on Sunday (October 21), the opener of five-match ODI series between both teams.Windies have started their long tour of In

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs India, Final match, Asia Cup 2018

Bangladesh and India both are ready to face each other in the grand finale at the Dubai International Stadium of unimoni Asia Cup 2018. Bangladesh will fight for their first Asia C

