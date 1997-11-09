
Matthew Fisher Career, Records, Biography & More

Matthew Fisher
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born9th Nov, 1997
Age26 years, 9 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches1453534
Innings1121948
Not Out151013
Runs061236540
High Score0193653
Average8.7126.2215.42
Strike Rate0.00129.7898.7437.08
100S0000
50S0001
6S0554
4S032054
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 1453534
Innings 2433461
overs 27138235.4905.4
Runs 71124714022960
wickets 14632108
bestinning 1/675/223/325/30
bestmatch 1/715/223/329/64
Average 71.0027.1043.8127.40
econ 2.629.035.943.26
Strike Rate 162.018.044.150.3
4W 0006
5W 0104
10w 0000
News related "Matthew Fisher"
thumb

16 Bangladeshi unsold at the auction of 'The Hundred'

16 Bangladeshis were named in the draft of the Hundred. But no one got a team, everyone was unsold at the auction. The 16 Bangladeshis were : Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Litton D

thumb

16 Bangladeshi named in the draft of 'The Hundred'

The most recent form of Cricket is the Hundred invented by England Cricket Board (ECB). Despite not granted by ICC, ECB runs a a league of it. Now 16 Bangladeshis have been named i

thumb

David Warner, Kane Williamson among the susuperstars to be available for the Hundred

David Warner, Kane Williamson, Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana are among the superstars to be available for The Hundreds draft in the backend of the month. Warner available in £100

thumb

Usama Mir Joins Manchester Originals for The Hundred

Manchester Originals have hired Pakistani leg spinner Usama Mir for their upcoming third edition of the Hundred.Pakistani all-rounder Usama Mir has joined the Manchester Originals

thumb

The Hundred 2023: Shadab Khan Retained by Birmingham Phoenix

Shadab Khan has been retained from Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred for £100,000 as the franchises announced their retention lists on Thursday (16 February). Shadab is the only Pa

thumb

Fleming to coach the Southern Brave men's team in the Hundred

One of cricket's most respected coaches, New Zealander Stephen Fleming, will join the Hundred in a move that looks like a coup for the competition.Stephen Fleming will replace Mahe

thumb

Jos Buttler Ruled out of The hundred 2022 due to injury

Manchester Originals captain Jos Buttler will miss the rest of The Hundred due to a calf injury he sustained against Southern Brave last Thursday.Buttler captained the Manchester O

thumb

The Hundred: Fast bowler Chris Jordan was Ruled Out

The Hundred 2022: Fast bowler Chris Jordan was eliminated from the tournament. The fast bowler played three matches and collected as many wickets.Southern Brave's bowling attack ha

thumb

The Hundred : Birmingham Phoenix lose Adam Milne and add Ben Dwarshuis in squad

After Adam Milne was ruled out of the hundred with an Achilles injury, Birmingham Phoenix signed Ben Dwarshuis as an overseas player.Ben Dwarshuis has been included in the Birmingh

thumb

The Hundred: Marcus Stoinis is criticized Mohammad Hasnain on his bowling action

Australia batsman Marcus Stoinis was furious after being dismissed by Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain during an August 14 The Hundred match.Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoin

thumb

The Hundred 2022: Tymal Mills is ruled out the rest of the tournament due to injury

Tymal Mills will miss the rest of the hundred through injury but remains hopeful he can make his way into England's T20 World Cup squad.The England left-arm missed Southern Brave's

thumb

"Just trying to beat it up" - The Hundred Centurion Will Smeed

England youngster Will Smeed is the first player to score a century at The Hundred and Eoin Morgan believes his achievement is "a big spanner in the sand" as the youngster has neve

