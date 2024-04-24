
Keshav Maharaj
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBowlers
Born7th Feb, 1990
Age34 years, 6 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches493126140128155
Innings781576474223
Not Out622312027
Runs1129161786368703965
High Score8428414550114
Average15.6812.3815.6019.2716.1120.22
Strike Rate60.2792.52109.85118.2188.5967.92
100S000002
50S5000117
6S22152222105
4S1352155674480
News related "Keshav Maharaj"
thumb

Ireland to host South Africa in Abu Dhabi in September

Ireland will play ODI and T20Iseries against South Africa in United Arab Emirates in September. The twoseries were scheduled to be hosted in Ireland, but owing to economic andinfra

thumb

Hetmyer cameo takes Rajasthan home in a low scoring thriller

Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets and got back to their winning ways. Brilliant bowling from Avesh Khan and Keshav Maharaj marginalised Punjab Kings to 147. In reply,

thumb

IPL 2024: KKR ropes in 16-year-old Afghanistan cricketer as replacement of Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, RR signed Keshav Maharaj replacing Prasidh Krishna

The two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders recently roped in Afghan off-spinner Allah Ghazanfar as a replacement for injured Mujeeb-ur-Rahman ahead of this edition of the Indian P

thumb

Maharaj-Ghazanfar got team in IPL

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj and Afghanistan's Allah Ghazanfar have been called up for the IPL. Two of them got the opportunity as replacements for injured players. It is the firs

thumb

Tony De Zorzi and Nandre Burger get maiden central contract as CSA announces central contract list for 2024-2025 season

Young pace bowling sensation Nandre Burger and batting prodigy Tony De Zorzi have earned their first national contracts as Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced their contract list

thumb

T20I status not granted to South Africa and Zimbabwe matches at Africa Games

Some confusion has resulted fromthe international status of matches played at the recently concluded AfricanGames. Certain encounters in this T20-format tournament were grantedinte

thumb

Kane Williamson picks AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player, But is he?

Recently,New Zealandcricket playerKane Williamson picked South Africancricketer AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player of all time. But as a cricket enthusiast, it is hard to de

thumb

Sunrisers Eastern Cape win SA20 title

Batting first in the final,Sunrisers Eastern Cape made a huge collection of 204 runs. Durban’s SuperGiants could not match this huge target. Durban lost the final match by a hugema

thumb

Fabian Allen robbed at gunpoint in South Africa

The 20-over franchise crickettournament SA20 is underway in South Africa. Caribbean all-rounder Fabian Allenwent to South Africa to play for Paarl Royals in this tournament. He was

thumb

Williamson, Ravindra's century give New Zealand edge on first day

New Zealand batted first in thefirst match of the two-match Test series. At the end of the first day, theKiwis collected 258 runs. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra hit centuries

thumb

Edward Moore replaces Tony de Zorzi in South Africa squad for New Zealand tour

South Africa will visit NewZealand next month. The Proteas had earlier announced their squad for the Testseries against New Zealand. However, South Africa is sending an inexperienc

thumb

The secret always lies in the national players being available: du Plessis supports SA20

Veteran cricketer Faf du Plessis,who will manage Joburg Super Kings for the second season of the SA20, feelsthat the success of a Twenty20 league is dependent on a significant numb

