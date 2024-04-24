Keshav Maharaj Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|7th Feb, 1990
|Age
|34 years, 6 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|49
|31
|26
|140
|128
|155
|Innings
|78
|15
|7
|64
|74
|223
|Not Out
|6
|2
|2
|31
|20
|27
|Runs
|1129
|161
|78
|636
|870
|3965
|High Score
|84
|28
|41
|45
|50
|114
|Average
|15.68
|12.38
|15.60
|19.27
|16.11
|20.22
|Strike Rate
|60.27
|92.52
|109.85
|118.21
|88.59
|67.92
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|50S
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|6S
|22
|1
|5
|22
|22
|105
|4S
|135
|21
|5
|56
|74
|480
|4W
|4
|1
|0
|1
|6
|18
|5W
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
