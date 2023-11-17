Vijay Shankar Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|26th Jan, 1991
|Age
|33 years, 6 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|9
|129
|92
|55
|Innings
|8
|4
|101
|80
|72
|Not Out
|1
|0
|24
|16
|9
|Runs
|223
|101
|2034
|2316
|2769
|High Score
|46
|43
|69
|129
|112
|Average
|31.85
|25.25
|26.41
|36.18
|43.95
|Strike Rate
|90.65
|138.35
|128.81
|90.57
|51.64
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|50S
|0
|0
|9
|12
|18
|6S
|4
|5
|79
|45
|25
|4S
|20
|11
|145
|181
|319
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|9
|129
|92
|55
|Innings
|9
|6
|62
|76
|71
|overs
|38.5
|21
|138.2
|388
|632.5
|Runs
|210
|191
|1138
|2002
|2053
|wickets
|4
|5
|33
|58
|38
|bestinning
|2/15
|2/32
|3/12
|4/34
|4/52
|bestmatch
|2/15
|2/32
|3/12
|4/34
|5/89
|Average
|52.50
|38.20
|34.48
|34.51
|54.02
|econ
|5.40
|9.09
|8.22
|5.15
|3.24
|Strike Rate
|58.2
|25.2
|25.1
|40.1
|99.9
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Vijay Shankar"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Dhoni has made Jadeja what he is today: Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu, a former India andChennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, has dispelled rumours of a potential riftbetween MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during the 2022 season.Jadeja was a
Vijay Shankar says he should have finished the chase against RCB
Vijay Shankar is turning out to be one of the vital assets to Gujarat Titans' set-up in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Despite not being named in the line-up in
Vijay Shankar reveals GT's success template for chasing down big totals in IPL
Gujarat Titans were newly inducted into India's premier T20 competition in the previous campaign. Under the guidance of Ashish Nehra and under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, the f
Best knuckleball wicket I’ve ever seen: Dale Steyn on Ishant Sharma's delivery
Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated thetable-topping Gujarat Titans (GT) by defending a low score of 130 runs on Tuesday(May 2) in an IPL 2023 match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.A
Ravi Shastri makes a bold World Cup selection remark on Vijay Shankar
Gujarat Titans' all-rounder Vijay Shankar made a real case for himself during the team's fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Vijay Shankar p
IPL 2023: Rinku hits 5 sixes in last over to register historic win for KKR
After Rashid Khan’s hattrick inthe 17th over of the match, no one would have thought about KolkataKnight Riders’ (KKR) win against Gujarat Titans on Monday (April 9). But something
IPL 2022 final enters Guinness World Records for largest crowd attendance in T20 match
The final of this year's IndianPremier League (IPL) was held on May 29. Even though the match is over, afterso many months, the discussion about it hasn’t stopped because the match
We don't manage all-rounders well: Wasim Jaffer
Wasim Jaffer, a former Indiabatsman, has outlined the potential causes for Team India's recent difficultiesin finding the ideal combination in white-ball cricket. India replaced Sa
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar in India squad
India have named Shahbaz Ahmed asthe replacement for all-rounder Washington Sundar on Tuesday (August 16) for the upcoming Zimbabwe series. Sundar hasbeen ruled out of the Zimbabwe
Jadeja likely to part away with Chennai Super Kings
Ravindra Jadeja has been aregular member of Chennai Super Kings for several years. Chennai had also putthe captain's armband on Jadeja before the start of the Indian Premier League