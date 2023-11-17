
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Vijay Shankar Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More

Vijay Shankar Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More

Vijay Shankar
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born26th Jan, 1991
Age33 years, 6 months, 16 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1291299255
Innings841018072
Not Out1024169
Runs223101203423162769
High Score464369129112
Average31.8525.2526.4136.1843.95
Strike Rate90.65138.35128.8190.5751.64
100S00028
50S0091218
6S45794525
4S2011145181319
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1291299255
Innings 96627671
overs 38.521138.2388632.5
Runs 210191113820022053
wickets 45335838
bestinning 2/152/323/124/344/52
bestmatch 2/152/323/124/345/89
Average 52.5038.2034.4834.5154.02
econ 5.409.098.225.153.24
Strike Rate 58.225.225.140.199.9
4W 00022
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Vijay Shankar"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Dhoni has made Jadeja what he is today: Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu, a former India andChennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, has dispelled rumours of a potential riftbetween MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during the 2022 season.Jadeja was a

thumb

Vijay Shankar says he should have finished the chase against RCB

Vijay Shankar is turning out to be one of the vital assets to Gujarat Titans' set-up in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Despite not being named in the line-up in

thumb

Vijay Shankar reveals GT's success template for chasing down big totals in IPL

Gujarat Titans were newly inducted into India's premier T20 competition in the previous campaign. Under the guidance of Ashish Nehra and under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, the f

thumb

Best knuckleball wicket I’ve ever seen: Dale Steyn on Ishant Sharma's delivery

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated thetable-topping Gujarat Titans (GT) by defending a low score of 130 runs on Tuesday(May 2) in an IPL 2023 match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.A

thumb

Ravi Shastri makes a bold World Cup selection remark on Vijay Shankar

Gujarat Titans' all-rounder Vijay Shankar made a real case for himself during the team's fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Vijay Shankar p

thumb

IPL 2023: Rinku hits 5 sixes in last over to register historic win for KKR

After Rashid Khan’s hattrick inthe 17th over of the match, no one would have thought about KolkataKnight Riders’ (KKR) win against Gujarat Titans on Monday (April 9). But something

thumb

IPL 2022 final enters Guinness World Records for largest crowd attendance in T20 match

The final of this year's IndianPremier League (IPL) was held on May 29. Even though the match is over, afterso many months, the discussion about it hasn’t stopped because the match

thumb

We don't manage all-rounders well: Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer, a former Indiabatsman, has outlined the potential causes for Team India's recent difficultiesin finding the ideal combination in white-ball cricket. India replaced Sa

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar in India squad

India have named Shahbaz Ahmed asthe replacement for all-rounder Washington Sundar on Tuesday (August 16) for the upcoming Zimbabwe series. Sundar hasbeen ruled out of the Zimbabwe

thumb

Jadeja likely to part away with Chennai Super Kings

Ravindra Jadeja has been aregular member of Chennai Super Kings for several years. Chennai had also putthe captain's armband on Jadeja before the start of the Indian Premier League

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.