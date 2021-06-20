Sharifullah Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|30th Jul, 1986
|Age
|38 years, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|33
|139
|88
|Innings
|25
|108
|133
|Not Out
|12
|16
|11
|Runs
|171
|2171
|3131
|High Score
|31
|82
|113
|Average
|13.15
|23.59
|25.66
|Strike Rate
|91.93
|77.67
|54.89
|100S
|0
|0
|2
|50S
|0
|11
|20
|6S
|2
|39
|34
|4S
|14
|159
|335
|Matches
|33
|139
|88
|Innings
|28
|125
|140
|overs
|87
|958.4
|2041
|Runs
|558
|4371
|5600
|wickets
|28
|119
|194
|bestinning
|2/12
|3/13
|5/25
|bestmatch
|2/12
|3/13
|8/89
|Average
|19.92
|36.73
|28.86
|econ
|6.41
|4.55
|2.74
|Strike Rate
|18.6
|48.3
|63.1
|4W
|0
|0
|9
|5W
|0
|0
|4
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Sharifullah"
Gazi Group-Doleshwar match postponed due to heavy rain
Rain has been continuing in Mirpur as the Super League match between Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Gazi Group Cricketers at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium has been