  Olly Stone Career, Records, Biography & More

Olly Stone Career, Records, Biography & More

Olly Stone
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born9th Oct, 1993
Age30 years, 10 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches381663446
Innings641221762
Not Out020111013
Runs5514086127754
High Score2090222460
Average9.167.000.007.8118.1415.38
Strike Rate38.1982.350.00106.1769.7845.80
100S000000
50S000001
6S000527
4S82021098
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 381663446
Innings 571633077
overs 59.4534208224.31176.5
Runs 19431736181312433942
wickets 10806731156
bestinning 3/294/854/214/718/80
bestmatch 4/684/854/214/7111/96
Average 19.4039.6227.0540.0925.26
econ 3.255.989.008.715.533.34
Strike Rate 35.839.718.643.445.2
4W 0102210
5W 000006
10w 000001
