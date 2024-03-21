
  • Ben Duckett Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Ben Duckett Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Ben Duckett
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born17th Oct, 1994
Age29 years, 9 months, 25 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1571118378134
Innings2871117672229
Not Out20228712
Runs1121194301445024089269
High Score182637096220282
Average43.1127.7133.4430.0637.0442.71
Strike Rate84.7379.83146.82137.4798.9773.66
100S2000325
50S721271643
6S622843240
4S13417395223041289
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1571118378134
Innings 0000010
overs 0000024.5
Runs 0000099
wickets 000002
bestinning 1/15
bestmatch 1/15
Average 49.50
econ 3.98
Strike Rate 74.5
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Ben Duckett"
thumb

16 Bangladeshi unsold at the auction of 'The Hundred'

16 Bangladeshis were named in the draft of the Hundred. But no one got a team, everyone was unsold at the auction. The 16 Bangladeshis were : Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Litton D

thumb

Rohit Sharma taunts on Ben Duckett's comments and reminds him about Rishabh Pant

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma gave England a reminder of Rishabh Pant's brutality in test cricket in response to Ben Duckett's comments. Earlier, Ben Duckett gave a threat to India a

thumb

16 Bangladeshi named in the draft of 'The Hundred'

The most recent form of Cricket is the Hundred invented by England Cricket Board (ECB). Despite not granted by ICC, ECB runs a a league of it. Now 16 Bangladeshis have been named i

thumb

David Warner, Kane Williamson among the susuperstars to be available for the Hundred

David Warner, Kane Williamson, Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana are among the superstars to be available for The Hundreds draft in the backend of the month. Warner available in £100

thumb

Jaiswal's magnificent hundred propels India to the driving seat of Rajkot test

India's day as they're leading England by 322 runs after day 3 in Rajkot test. Yashasvi Jaiswal's magnificent hundred and four fer from Mohammad Siraj aided India topple England af

thumb

Ben Duckett's majestic hundred shows the power of Bazball in Rajkot test after day 2

The Rajkot test hangs in balance as England fought back after India's mammoth 445. Ben Duckett's majestic 133 off only 118 helped England's resurgence in this test match. Earlier,

thumb

Matthew Forde, Romario Shepard star in West Indies thumping win over England to take the series

West Indies beat England by 4 wickets (DLS method) to take the 3 match ODI series by 2-1. Matthew Forde's brilliant 3 wicket haul along with Alzarri Joseph who too picked up 3 wick

thumb

Heavy downpour enforces to call off the match between England and Ireland

The third match between England and Ireland has been abandoned due to downpour in Bristol. But England won the second ODI by a massive margin and so Zak Crawley's team will take th

thumb

Joe Root equals Sachin Tendulkar's record in Tests

England star batter Joe Root tiedthe huge record held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The Englishman has nowreached scores of 300 or higher in the Test series the same amount of

thumb

England bat out Australia on day 3 and have a lead of 377

Crawley, Root, Bairstow's blinders innings helped England to be on top after day 3 in Oval test. England started being 12 behind of Australia. Their openers laid the platform for t

thumb

Usama Mir Joins Manchester Originals for The Hundred

Manchester Originals have hired Pakistani leg spinner Usama Mir for their upcoming third edition of the Hundred.Pakistani all-rounder Usama Mir has joined the Manchester Originals

thumb

Cracking final day looms as England need 257 with 6 wickets in hands to square the series

Australia started the day with 221 runs lead and 8 wickets in hands with Khawaja and Smith on the crease. They both saw the first hour of the day and played beautifully. But then t

