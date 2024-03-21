Ben Duckett Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|17th Oct, 1994
|Age
|29 years, 9 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|15
|7
|11
|183
|78
|134
|Innings
|28
|7
|11
|176
|72
|229
|Not Out
|2
|0
|2
|28
|7
|12
|Runs
|1121
|194
|301
|4450
|2408
|9269
|High Score
|182
|63
|70
|96
|220
|282
|Average
|43.11
|27.71
|33.44
|30.06
|37.04
|42.71
|Strike Rate
|84.73
|79.83
|146.82
|137.47
|98.97
|73.66
|100S
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|50S
|7
|2
|1
|27
|16
|43
|6S
|6
|2
|2
|84
|32
|40
|4S
|134
|17
|39
|522
|304
|1289
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|15
|7
|11
|183
|78
|134
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24.5
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|99
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|bestinning
|1/15
|bestmatch
|1/15
|Average
|49.50
|econ
|3.98
|Strike Rate
|74.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
