Loa Nou
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|31st Dec, 1987
|Age
|36 years, 7 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Innings
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Not Out
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Runs
|2
|2
|4
|3
|High Score
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Average
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|66.66
|66.66
|50.00
|9.37
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|1
|6
|overs
|10
|10
|2
|83
|Runs
|65
|65
|18
|301
|wickets
|1
|1
|0
|12
|bestinning
|1/24
|1/24
|5/49
|bestmatch
|1/24
|1/24
|6/93
|Average
|65.00
|65.00
|25.08
|econ
|6.50
|6.50
|9.00
|3.62
|Strike Rate
|60.00
|60.00
|41.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Loa Nou"
'The T20 suits the way we play, lot of energy' - PNG Captain Vala
Papua New Guinea captain Assad Vala says that the belief among the players and the willingness to work for each other have thrown them for the T20 World Cup for the first time in t
Gillespie appointed coach of PNG
In a surprise move, former Australian paceman Jason Gillespie has been named the interim coach of Papua New Guinea (PNG). [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ এবার কোচের ভূমিকায় গিলেস্পি]The annou