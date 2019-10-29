
Loa Nou

Loa Nou
RoleBowlers
Born31st Dec, 1987
Age36 years, 7 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3313
Innings1115
Not Out1114
Runs2243
High Score2242
Average3.00
Strike Rate66.6666.6650.009.37
100S0000
50S0000
6S0000
4S0000
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3313
Innings 3316
overs 1010283
Runs 656518301
wickets 11012
bestinning 1/241/245/49
bestmatch 1/241/246/93
Average 65.0065.0025.08
econ 6.506.509.003.62
Strike Rate 60.0060.0041.5
4W 0000
5W 0001
10w 0000
thumb

'The T20 suits the way we play, lot of energy' - PNG Captain Vala

Papua New Guinea captain Assad Vala says that the belief among the players and the willingness to work for each other have thrown them for the T20 World Cup for the first time in t

thumb

Gillespie appointed coach of PNG

In a surprise move, former Australian paceman Jason Gillespie has been named the interim coach of Papua New Guinea (PNG). [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ এবার কোচের ভূমিকায় গিলেস্পি]The annou

