Cheteshwar Pujara Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|25th Jan, 1988
|Age
|36 years, 6 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|103
|5
|71
|124
|254
|Innings
|176
|5
|63
|122
|419
|Not Out
|11
|0
|10
|24
|44
|Runs
|7195
|51
|1556
|5638
|19429
|High Score
|206
|27
|100
|174
|352
|Average
|43.60
|10.20
|29.35
|57.53
|51.81
|Strike Rate
|44.36
|39.23
|112.18
|100S
|19
|0
|1
|16
|60
|50S
|35
|0
|9
|33
|76
|6S
|16
|0
|27
|0
|0
|4S
|863
|4
|182
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|103
|5
|71
|124
|254
|Innings
|2
|0
|0
|1
|23
|overs
|2
|0
|0
|1
|43.5
|Runs
|3
|0
|0
|8
|166
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|bestinning
|2/4
|bestmatch
|2/4
|Average
|27.66
|econ
|1.50
|8.00
|3.78
|Strike Rate
|43.8
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
