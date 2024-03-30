
  Dean Elgar Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Dean Elgar
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBatsman
Born11th Jun, 1987
Age37 years, 2 months, 1 day
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches84882172239
Innings149777165415
Not Out111172530
Runs51461042028594015934
High Score1994288137268
Average37.2817.3333.8042.4241.38
Strike Rate47.3858.75111.0680.9149.93
100S1300745
50S230114567
6S260538877
4S65461454472049
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 84882172239
Innings 45444102137
overs 172.416104.3518.1695.5
Runs 6736772328432812
wickets 152295756
bestinning 4/221/114/234/374/22
bestmatch 4/561/114/234/375/141
Average 44.8633.5024.9349.8750.21
econ 3.894.186.915.484.04
Strike Rate 69.048.021.654.574.5
4W 10112
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Dean Elgar"
thumb

"Batting alongside with Chef would have been a bit of a dream" - Dean Elgar on Cook

Dean Elgar joined Essex after retiring from Test Cricket to fill the shoes of the Chef, Alister Cook. Dean ElgarDean Elgar retired from Test Cricket and joined Essex for a 3 year d

thumb

India gift special signed jersey to retiring Dean Elgar

The match ended after all thestrange activities in Cape Town. India ended the series 1-1 with a 7-wicket win.South Africa's veteran cricketer Dean Elgar ended his Test career with

thumb

Virat Kohli wins heart by showing lovely gesture for retiring Dean Elgar

Cricket is called the gentleman'sgame. Over the years, Mashrafe, Kallis, Sachin have become its brandambassadors in the world sports arena. And this time, one of the ambassadors is

thumb

Virat Kohli enters in top 10 in ICC Test Rankings

India lost badly to South Africain the Boxing Day Test at Centurion . Losing by an innings and 32 runs, Indiasurrendered helplessly to the Proteas in that match. But even if the te

thumb

Elgar, Rabada star to thump India by an innings and 32 runs

South Africa outclassed India by an innings and 32 runs on Thursday (28th December) and finished the boxing day test only inside 3 days. Kagiso Rabada's ruthless bowling both in fi

thumb

Dean Elgar's magnificent 140* aids South Africa have a slender 11 runs lead after day 2

South Africa posted 256 after losing 5 wickets on day 2 in the Boxing Day test match. Dean Elgar's assured 140 off only 121 balls helped South Africa have a slender 11 run lead aft

thumb

Deal Elgar to retire from international cricket after India Tests at home

Former South Africa captain DeanElgar has announced his retirement after the two-match Test series againstIndia at home. The international career of this 36-year-old cricketer is g

thumb

Dean Elgar could retire after India Tests: Report

South African batsman Dean Elgar is reportedly considering retiring from Tests after the end of the upcoming home series against India. South Africa will host India for three T20Is

thumb

South African Skipper Dean Elgar completes 5,000 runs in Test cricket

South African skipper Dean Elgar has been in fine form in recent years and his form has paid off as he became South Africa's eighth batsman to break the 5000-run mark in Test crick

thumb

England win by an innings and 85 runs in Anderson's record-breaking day

England have beaten South Africain the second match of the three-match Test series to level the series 1-1 withone match to left. The English won by an innings and 85 runs. South A

thumb

Pacers dominate as South Africa take control of Lord's Test

South Africa have taken controlof the first Test on the second day at Lord's. England were all out for 165runs in the first innings. In reply, South Africa scored 289 runs for 7 wi

thumb

Billings replies to Elgar's statement and warns him ahead of first Test

England wicket-keeper batsman SamBillings has warned South Africa captain Deal Elgar that it would be"pretty stupid" to disrespect the approach of the England Test teamcoach Brendo

app-banner

