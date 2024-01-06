
  Shan Masood Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Shan Masood Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Shan Masood
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born14th Oct, 1989
Age34 years, 9 months, 28 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches30919158112156
Innings56917152110268
Not Out004111712
Runs1597163395381650129955
High Score1565065103182239
Average28.5118.1130.3827.0653.8938.88
Strike Rate48.0369.65121.91125.5682.2852.29
100S40011423
50S713253145
6S1507581841
4S15919304215061181
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 30919158112156
Innings 10000237
overs 240004145.5
Runs 9200017607
wickets 200028
bestinning 1/62/02/52
bestmatch 1/62/02/52
Average 46.008.5075.87
econ 3.834.254.16
Strike Rate 72.012.0109.3
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Shan Masood"
thumb

Pakistan gift special signed jersey to retiring David Warner

A Babar Azam jersey that had beenautographed by the whole Pakistan squad was delivered to David Warner as aparting gift from the Pakistan team. Shan Masood, the captain of the Paki

thumb

I want to see Rizwan as T20 captain, but mistakenly Shaheen became captain: Shahid Afridi

After the ODI World Cup, BabarAzam stepped down as Pakistan's three-format captain. Shan Masood has beengiven the responsibility of the new Test captain. Shaheen Shah Afridi has be

thumb

Pakistan cricket team presents Christmas gifts to Australian players

Christmas is the biggest festivalof Christians on December 25. Christians celebrate this festival with muchfanfare. As the Boxing Day Test is right after the big day in Australia,

thumb

Shan Masood congratulates Babar Azam on reaching special milestone in Test cricket

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has achieved a significant milestone by playing his 50th Test match of his career against Australia in the opening Test that began today.The firs

thumb

Shan Masood name Karachi King's new captain for PSL 9

Left-handed batsman Shan Masood has been named captain of Karachi Kings for the next season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), just days after he was named Test captain of the nat

thumb

Shan Masood Moves to Karachi Kings for HBL PSL 9

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood, known for his contributions to Multan Sultans in previous seasons of the Pakistan Super League, has officially joined the ranks of Karachi Kings.

thumb

We will make an effort to produce positive results: Masood ahead of Australia tour

Pakistan have never won a Testseries in Australia before. They are still winless after playing a total of 13series. But this time Pakistan's 35th Test captain Shan Masood wants to

thumb

Pakistan's strongest batting line-up is coming to Australia, says Usman Khawaja

Australian opening batsman Usman Khawaja spoke about the challenges faced by the Pakistan cricket team in the upcoming three-match Test series. Usman Khawaja highlighted the streng

thumb

Shan Masood reveals Pakistan's batting order for Australia tour

Shan Masood, Pakistan's newly appointed Test captain, shed light on the batting strategy for the upcoming Australia tour, particularly focusing on which number former captain Babar

thumb

Javed Miandad prefers Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain over Shan Masood

Javed Miandad has declared Sarfaraz Ahmed more suitable for the role of captain than Shan Masood for the upcoming Test series against Australia.Legendary player and former Test cap

thumb

Pakistan announce squad for Australia Test series

Chief selector Wahab Riaz has announced an 18-member Pakistan Test squad for the tour to Australia comprising three matches scheduled from December 14, 2023 to January 7, 2024. Thi

thumb

Babar Azam is still the leader of the team, says Shan Masood

Newly appointed Pakistan captain Shan Masood will rely on the experience of his former captain Babar Azam to lead the Pakistan team in the longer format of the game. The left-hande

