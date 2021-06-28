BJ Watling
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Born
|9th Jul, 1985
|Age
|39 years, 1 month2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|75
|28
|5
|67
|133
|175
|Innings
|117
|25
|4
|60
|125
|292
|Not Out
|16
|2
|0
|9
|14
|35
|Runs
|3790
|573
|38
|1255
|4181
|10013
|High Score
|205
|96
|22
|75
|145
|205
|Average
|37.52
|24.91
|9.50
|24.60
|37.66
|38.96
|Strike Rate
|42.61
|68.37
|65.51
|108.94
|73.76
|44.42
|100S
|8
|0
|0
|0
|8
|18
|50S
|19
|5
|0
|6
|28
|59
|6S
|8
|3
|0
|17
|0
|0
|4S
|429
|58
|3
|109
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|75
|28
|5
|67
|133
|175
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9.5
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|bestinning
|2/31
|bestmatch
|2/31
|Average
|20.00
|econ
|4.06
|Strike Rate
|29.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
