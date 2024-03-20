
  Mark Wood Net Worth, Career, Records, Biography & More

Mark Wood Net Worth, Career, Records, Biography & More

Mark Wood
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born11th Jan, 1990
Age34 years, 7 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches315928539372
Innings521931635116
Not Out911391621
Runs72472111181341890
High Score52145272472
Average16.839.0016.857.0519.89
Strike Rate70.2279.1284.61108.2577.0159.47
100S000000
50S100005
6S18001124
4S95711110256
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 315928539372
Innings 5858275290125
overs 936.3495.599.3185.3725.41956.1
Runs 30632690831150838306386
wickets 104714576117240
bestinning 6/374/333/95/144/336/37
bestmatch 9/1004/333/95/144/339/100
Average 29.4537.8818.4619.8432.7326.60
econ 3.275.428.358.125.273.26
Strike Rate 54.041.913.214.637.248.9
4W 220126
5W 4001012
10w 000000
News related "Mark Wood"
thumb

David Willey to miss start of the IPL - confirms Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be commenced from 22nd March. But Lucknow Super Giants' foreign recruitment English fast bowler David Willey will miss the start of the IP

thumb

England name their xi for the fifth and final test against India

England have named their xi for the fifth and final test against India starting from 7th March in Dharamsala. The Three Lions have made one change with Mark Wood returning to repla

thumb

Ben Duckett's majestic hundred shows the power of Bazball in Rajkot test after day 2

The Rajkot test hangs in balance as England fought back after India's mammoth 445. Ben Duckett's majestic 133 off only 118 helped England's resurgence in this test match. Earlier,

thumb

Lucknow Super Giants sign Shamar Joseph as Mark Wood's replacement

West Indies pacer Shamar Josephis having the most beautiful time of his life. Shamar showed his presence in thecricket world by winning a historic Test match for West Indies agains

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Heinrich Klaasen apologizes to Mark Wook for aggressive celebration

Heinrich Klaasen of South Africais quoted as saying that he offered Mark Wood an apology both during the gameand after it for the manner in which Wood celebrated achieving his four

thumb

Dale Steyn picks top 5 pacers for World Cup 2023, no Bumrah or Starc on the list

The ICC World Cup 2023 isknocking at the door. Former cricketers have already made many predictionsabout the World Cup. Former South African pacer Dale Steyn picks his top fivepace

thumb

Mark Wood is likely to miss at least three Tests in India due to ILT20 Contract

England pacer Mark Wood is doubtful for the first three games of the five-game Test series against India in January-February 2024.As the reports, England speedster Mark Wood is at

thumb

England coach Matthew Mott wants Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer in World Cup squad

England white-ball coach MatthewMott wants to take a gamble on pacer Jofra Archer’s fitness in the upcoming ODIWorld Cup and also plans to use Ben Stokes as a specialist batter in

thumb

Duke ball manufacturer prepares to investigate the Ashes ball-change controversy

The ball controversy incidentthat occurred during the final Ashes Test at The Oval continues to generateheadlines. The Australian squad was unhappy with the ball alteration in thef

thumb

England cricketers see huge boost in latest ICC rankings

A thrilling Ashes ended withEngland winning the Oval Test. The excellent performance of the Englishcricketers in the match has also affected the ICC rankings. Several Englandcricke

thumb

Australia head coach believes 'ball change' played a big role in last Ashes Test

There is a lot of discussion overthe ball-changing incident in the Oval Test. A few days ago, former Australiacaptain Ricky Ponting demanded that the matter be brought under invest

Latest News

app-banner

