  • Matt Henry Career, Records, Biography & More

Matt Henry
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBowlers
Born14th Dec, 1991
Age32 years, 7 months, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches21721112115596
Innings272936681128
Not Out691272121
Runs462233105147332170
High Score724810444881
Average22.0011.655.0013.1712.2120.28
Strike Rate74.7592.82166.66155.75107.9579.57
100S000000
50S400009
6S1090353263
4S662022864277
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 21721112115596
Innings 417010116151179
overs 853.1631.338408.113053443.5
Runs 268932513123459668910269
wickets 7212713141252437
bestinning 7/235/303/324/246/457/23
bestmatch 9/555/303/324/246/4512/73
Average 37.3425.5924.0024.5326.5423.49
econ 3.155.148.218.475.122.98
Strike Rate 71.029.817.517.331.047.2
4W 410031335
5W 1200422
10w 000003
News related "Matt Henry"
thumb

To keep taking wickets and bowling to a fresh batter made a huge difference for us: Henry

Matt Henry, the latest debutant for Lucknow Super Giants, believed that his team's ability to take wickets was crucial in their eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in Luc

thumb

ICC Men’s Player of the Month nominees for March 2024 announced

The shortlist for the ICC Men's Player of the month for March 2024 has been announced. Ireland's Mark Adair, New Zealand's Matt Henry and Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis have all been n

thumb

Matt Henry replaces David Willey at LSG

The English paceman David Willey pulled out of IPL 2024 before even the inauguration of the tournament citing personal reasons. He was supposed to play for Lucknow Super Giants and

thumb

Henry, Sears tear apart Aussies to give New Zealand edge ahead after day 3 in Christchurch test

New Zealand have dominated the day 3 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Fifties from Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham helped them set Australia a target o

thumb

Latham, Henry star in New Zealand's fightback day in Christchurch

New Zealand fought back hard on day 2 of Christchurch test. Tom Latham's fighting 65 off 154 brought New Zealand in the game. While Matt Henry's 7 fer helped New Zealand keep the d

thumb

Cameron Green's cracking hundred propels Australia to 279-9 after day one in Wellington

Australia's day this. Australia have scored 279-9 after day one in Wellington test. Cameron Green's fighting 103* off only 155 deliveries took Australia to a safe shore. Some suppo

thumb

New Zealand name full-strength squad for Pakistan T20Is

New Zealand captain Kane Williamsonwas not in the series against Bangladesh. He returned to the team for the T20I series against Pakistan. Also, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and De

thumb

Neil Wagner replaces injured Matt Henry in New Zealand's Test squad

The World Cup mission is over forboth teams, this time waiting for the bilateral series against each other.Before that, there was a change in the Test team of New Zealand's tour of

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Matt Henry ruled out of ODI World Cup, Kyle Jamieson named as replacement

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry'shamstring issue against South Africa has forced him to miss the ODI World Cup,and Kyle Jamieson has been named as his replacement.Jamieson, who had pr

thumb

Kyle Jamieson added to New Zealand squad as Matt Henry's cover

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has gota place in New Zealand 's World Cup team. Injuries are going on in the NewZealand team in the World Cup. Fast bowlers are getting injured one after

thumb

Matt Henry's excellent 3 fer helps New Zealand restrict England for 282

New Zealand have restricted England to a below par in the opening match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday (5th October) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Matt Henr

