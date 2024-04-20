Matt Henry Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|14th Dec, 1991
|Age
|32 years, 7 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|21
|72
|11
|121
|155
|96
|Innings
|27
|29
|3
|66
|81
|128
|Not Out
|6
|9
|1
|27
|21
|21
|Runs
|462
|233
|10
|514
|733
|2170
|High Score
|72
|48
|10
|44
|48
|81
|Average
|22.00
|11.65
|5.00
|13.17
|12.21
|20.28
|Strike Rate
|74.75
|92.82
|166.66
|155.75
|107.95
|79.57
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6S
|10
|9
|0
|35
|32
|63
|4S
|66
|20
|2
|28
|64
|277
News related "Matt Henry"
To keep taking wickets and bowling to a fresh batter made a huge difference for us: Henry
Matt Henry, the latest debutant for Lucknow Super Giants, believed that his team's ability to take wickets was crucial in their eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in Luc
ICC Men’s Player of the Month nominees for March 2024 announced
The shortlist for the ICC Men's Player of the month for March 2024 has been announced. Ireland's Mark Adair, New Zealand's Matt Henry and Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis have all been n
Matt Henry replaces David Willey at LSG
The English paceman David Willey pulled out of IPL 2024 before even the inauguration of the tournament citing personal reasons. He was supposed to play for Lucknow Super Giants and
Henry, Sears tear apart Aussies to give New Zealand edge ahead after day 3 in Christchurch test
New Zealand have dominated the day 3 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Fifties from Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham helped them set Australia a target o
Latham, Henry star in New Zealand's fightback day in Christchurch
New Zealand fought back hard on day 2 of Christchurch test. Tom Latham's fighting 65 off 154 brought New Zealand in the game. While Matt Henry's 7 fer helped New Zealand keep the d
Cameron Green's cracking hundred propels Australia to 279-9 after day one in Wellington
Australia's day this. Australia have scored 279-9 after day one in Wellington test. Cameron Green's fighting 103* off only 155 deliveries took Australia to a safe shore. Some suppo
New Zealand name full-strength squad for Pakistan T20Is
New Zealand captain Kane Williamsonwas not in the series against Bangladesh. He returned to the team for the T20I series against Pakistan. Also, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and De
Neil Wagner replaces injured Matt Henry in New Zealand's Test squad
The World Cup mission is over forboth teams, this time waiting for the bilateral series against each other.Before that, there was a change in the Test team of New Zealand's tour of
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Matt Henry ruled out of ODI World Cup, Kyle Jamieson named as replacement
New Zealand pacer Matt Henry'shamstring issue against South Africa has forced him to miss the ODI World Cup,and Kyle Jamieson has been named as his replacement.Jamieson, who had pr
Kyle Jamieson added to New Zealand squad as Matt Henry's cover
Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has gota place in New Zealand 's World Cup team. Injuries are going on in the NewZealand team in the World Cup. Fast bowlers are getting injured one after
Matt Henry's excellent 3 fer helps New Zealand restrict England for 282
New Zealand have restricted England to a below par in the opening match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday (5th October) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Matt Henr