  • Hasan Mahmud profile stats, biography, news and photos

Hasan Mahmud
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born12th Oct, 1999
Age24 years, 9 months, 30 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1817534815
Innings116162520
Not Out44121310
Runs307268994
High Score103151819
Average4.283.506.507.419.40
Strike Rate44.7746.6663.4158.9436.43
100S00000
50S00000
6S00012
4S4031111
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1817534815
Innings 1517534726
overs 116.359186389.3419.2
Runs 671445148220581325
wickets 2418565544
bestinning 5/323/474/325/324/21
bestmatch 5/323/474/325/327/70
Average 27.9524.7226.4637.4130.11
econ 5.757.547.965.283.15
Strike Rate 29.119.619.942.457.1
4W 00103
5W 10010
10w 00000
News related "Hasan Mahmud"
thumb

Mushfiqur's fifty drives Prime Bank to a massive win over Gazi Tyres

Prime Bank Cricket Club beat Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy by a massive margin of 141 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim brought up a brilliant fifty with the bat. Sheikh Mahadi Hasan had a fantas

thumb

Miraz-Zakir-Hasan improved in the ICC ranking

The Tigers lost the Test series against Sri Lanka. Kamindu Mendis became the player of the series by playing excellently. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Zakir Hasan also hit Fifties. All of t

thumb

Zakir Hasan impresses with Hasan Mahmud's bowling

Hasan Mahmud's bowling isBangladesh's most promising feature in the upcoming Chattogram Test. In hismaiden Test, Hasan demonstrated his bowling charisma in the second innings aswel

thumb

Andre Adams impressed by Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh fast bowling coach Andre Adams spoke to the press after the end of Day 1 in the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.Adams was impressed by debutant Hasan Mahmud. h

thumb

Hasan Mahmud named as the replacement of Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Tanzim Hasan Sakib will miss the third and decider ODI due to hamstring injury. Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud got call in place of Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has

thumb

All round brilliance from Opu and firing bowling from Hasan Mahmud hand Prime Bank a thumping win over Shinepukur

Prime Bank Cricket club thumped Shinepukur Cricket Club by 71 runs on Monday (11th March) at Fatullah Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium. Hasan Mahmud's 4 fer helped Prime Bank to cruis

thumb

Shakib's void was fulfilled by Babar in the team, says Hasan

Rangpur Riders won against SylhetStrikers in the first match of the day in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).By batting first, Sylhet made a collection of 120 runs. In reply, Ran

thumb

Hasan Mahmud dreaming of playing in IPL

Pacer Hasan Mahmud did not have agood time in recent times. He could not perform well, on the contrary, he losthis place in the main XI. But Hasan wants to turn around well. He wan

thumb

Rony Talukdar, Hasan Mahmud included in PSL draft

2 more cricketers from Bangladeshhave registered their names in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft. They areHasan Mahmud and Rony Talukdar. These 2 cricketers from Bangladesh ha

thumb

Nannu exlplains reasons behind Hasan Murad, Hasan Mahmud's inclusion in Test squad

Bangladesh will play home seriesagainst New Zealand at the end of this month. Several changes were made to thesquad announced for the two-Test series. Chief selector Minhajul Abedi

thumb

Uncapped Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad called up for New Zealand Tests

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hasannounced a 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand.Pacer Hasan Mahmud and spinner Hasan Murad have been called up in th

thumb

Live: Netherlands bat first, Taskin back in Bangladesh squad

Netherlands have won the toss andelected to bat first against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup match at the Eden Gardensin Kolkata on Saturday (October 28).Both the teams have made

