Mukidul Islam Career, Biography & More

Mukidul Islam
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born30th Jun, 2000
Age24 years, 1 month12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches412716
Innings131320
Not Out6712
Runs423658
High Score112315
Average6.006.007.25
Strike Rate89.3661.0132.76
100S000
50S000
6S333
4S216
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 412716
Innings 382628
overs 123.3220.3413.4
Runs 106911641304
wickets 433957
bestinning 5/234/626/64
bestmatch 5/234/6212/131
Average 24.8629.8422.87
econ 8.655.273.15
Strike Rate 17.233.943.5
4W 012
5W 103
10w 001
News related "Mukidul Islam"
thumb

Litton's 70 helps Comilla to end Sylhet's winning streak

Comilla Victorians have endedSylhet Strikers’ five-match winning streak with a 5-wicket win on Tuesday(January 17) in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Sylhet are still at top o

thumb

Bangladesh 'A' lose to West Indies 'A' by 4 wickets in low-scoring match

Bangladesh ‘A’ have lost to WestIndies ‘A’ by 4 wickets in a low-scoring match in the first match of thethree-match ODI series in St. Lucia on Tuesday (August 16). Even with a tota

thumb

Abahani clinch last-over thriller

With Najmul Hossain Shanto’s hard-fought half-century, Abahani Limited have picked up a great win by 1 wicket against the Gazi Group Cricketers in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League

thumb

Mahmudullah's all-round heroics down Sheikh Jamal

In a clash between two heavyweight teams of Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Gazi Group Cricketers has beaten Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 7 wickets in day’s second of three matches a

thumb

Saif, Shamim put Bangladesh to another emphatic win against Ireland

Bangladesh Emerging Team have won by 6 wickets against Ireland A in the 3rd ODI of the five-match series. As a result, the hosts go ahead 2-0 in the 5 match series. The first ODI w

