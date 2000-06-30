Mukidul Islam Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|30th Jun, 2000
|Age
|24 years, 1 month12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|41
|27
|16
|Innings
|13
|13
|20
|Not Out
|6
|7
|12
|Runs
|42
|36
|58
|High Score
|11
|23
|15
|Average
|6.00
|6.00
|7.25
|Strike Rate
|89.36
|61.01
|32.76
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|3
|3
|3
|4S
|2
|1
|6
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|41
|27
|16
|Innings
|38
|26
|28
|overs
|123.3
|220.3
|413.4
|Runs
|1069
|1164
|1304
|wickets
|43
|39
|57
|bestinning
|5/23
|4/62
|6/64
|bestmatch
|5/23
|4/62
|12/131
|Average
|24.86
|29.84
|22.87
|econ
|8.65
|5.27
|3.15
|Strike Rate
|17.2
|33.9
|43.5
|4W
|0
|1
|2
|5W
|1
|0
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|1
