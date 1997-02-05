
Wes Agar Profile stats, biography, news and photos

Wes Agar
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born5th Feb, 1997
Age27 years, 6 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches2573030
Innings2212042
Not Out08810
Runs5089151432
High Score41154157
Average25.006.8412.5813.50
Strike Rate119.04105.9587.7955.88
100S0000
50S0002
6S2034
4S481457
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 2573030
Innings 2573053
overs 11191.1250.2977.2
Runs 39168114573123
wickets 0743999
bestinning 4/65/405/53
bestmatch 4/65/408/121
Average 22.7137.3531.54
econ 3.548.795.823.19
Strike Rate 15.538.559.2
4W 0305
5W 0023
10w 0000
News related "Wes Agar"
thumb

"Steve Smith Opens Up About Challenges as Test Opener After David Warner's Retirement"

The legendary Australian cricketer Steve Smith recently talked about the difficulties he's had adjusting to his new position as a Test opener. David Warner's decision to retire fro

thumb

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Wes Agar called up for third West Indies T20I

Australia's home series againstthe West Indies is coming to an end. After the Test, the ODI, the two matchesof the three-match T20I series are over. As a result of winning the firs

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

England's Massive Loss Swings the Pendulum in Men's World Cup Standings

A few setbacks, a few comebacks and a couple of upsets made the points table intensely confusing.However, England’s agonizing defeat against Proteas has pushed them a

thumb

Sydney Thunder all out for 15- lowest total in T20 history

Sydney Thunder were bowled outfor an unbelievable 15 runs against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League(BBL), a record low in a professional Twenty20 match.Adelaide won by 124 r

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

IPL strongest competition in the world: Hazlewood

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood hailed the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the strongest T20 competition in the world. He feels the competition between the sides is always inte

thumb

Aussie cricketers stick with handshakes despite coronavirus threat

Aussie cricketers will continue to shake hands despite growing coronavirus threats, confirmed by the head coach Justin Langer on Monday.Previously English cricketers prohibited han

thumb

Starc cuts short SA tour to watch wife Alyssa Healy compete in T20WC final

Australia will be out of service of pacer Mitchell Starc for Saturday’s final one-day international against South Africa in Potchefstroom after he was permitted to leave the tour t

thumb

Pucovski to stay sidelined with eighth concussion

Australia's young batting talent Will Pucovski will remain sidelined to overcome concussion suffering.He was on Monday ruled out of Australia A's four-day clash with the England Li

thumb

Matt Renshaw to take a short break from cricket

Queensland and Australia opener Matthew Renshaw has decided to take a short break from cricket with an aim to freshen up after being dropped from Sheffield Shield game against Tasm

thumb

Darren Lehmann to undergo heart bypass surgery

Former Australia batsman and head coach Darren Lehmann will have heart bypass surgery later this week after suffering chest pains while watching his son play against the England Li

Latest News

