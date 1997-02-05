Wes Agar Profile stats, biography, news and photos
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|5th Feb, 1997
|Age
|27 years, 6 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|57
|30
|30
|Innings
|2
|21
|20
|42
|Not Out
|0
|8
|8
|10
|Runs
|50
|89
|151
|432
|High Score
|41
|15
|41
|57
|Average
|25.00
|6.84
|12.58
|13.50
|Strike Rate
|119.04
|105.95
|87.79
|55.88
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6S
|2
|0
|3
|4
|4S
|4
|8
|14
|57
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|57
|30
|30
|Innings
|2
|57
|30
|53
|overs
|11
|191.1
|250.2
|977.2
|Runs
|39
|1681
|1457
|3123
|wickets
|0
|74
|39
|99
|bestinning
|4/6
|5/40
|5/53
|bestmatch
|4/6
|5/40
|8/121
|Average
|22.71
|37.35
|31.54
|econ
|3.54
|8.79
|5.82
|3.19
|Strike Rate
|15.5
|38.5
|59.2
|4W
|0
|3
|0
|5
|5W
|0
|0
|2
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
