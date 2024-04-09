Liam Livingstone Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|4th Aug, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|16
|33
|238
|71
|63
|Innings
|2
|14
|27
|225
|59
|96
|Not Out
|1
|3
|6
|24
|6
|15
|Runs
|16
|436
|461
|5710
|1960
|3085
|High Score
|9
|95
|103
|103
|129
|224
|Average
|16.00
|39.63
|21.95
|28.40
|36.98
|38.08
|Strike Rate
|88.88
|116.89
|145.88
|145.07
|103.43
|59.55
|100S
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|7
|50S
|0
|3
|0
|31
|13
|15
|6S
|1
|22
|28
|346
|81
|32
|4S
|0
|29
|25
|382
|141
|385
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|16
|33
|238
|71
|63
|Innings
|0
|10
|23
|128
|46
|68
|overs
|0
|44.4
|59
|312.1
|262.1
|562.3
|Runs
|0
|242
|501
|2625
|1376
|1554
|wickets
|0
|10
|18
|101
|33
|43
|bestinning
|3/16
|3/17
|4/17
|3/16
|6/52
|bestmatch
|3/16
|3/17
|4/17
|3/16
|6/52
|Average
|24.20
|27.83
|25.99
|41.69
|36.13
|econ
|5.41
|8.49
|8.40
|5.24
|2.76
|Strike Rate
|26.8
|19.6
|18.5
|47.6
|78.4
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Liam Livingstone"
Liam Livingstone set to return for Punjab Kings by the weekend
English superstar Liam Livingstone was ruled out for some matches from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. But now he's expected to get back to the turf by the weekend. Liam Livi
Curran hits fifty, Livingstone's cracking finish takes PBKS over the line In the last over
Punjab Kings have beaten Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets. Brilliant bowling from Arshdeep Singh and Hershel Patel. And a match turning 67 from Sam Curran and flying finishing from Liam
Philip Salt's swashbuckling hundred steers England to series levelling win on a record-breaking day
England crashed West Indies by 75 runs on Wednesday (20th December). England posted a thumping 267 runs in the first innings, which is the second highest in the history of T20I Cri
Curran, Buttler star in England's series levelling win over West Indies
England crashed West Indies by 6 wickets and levelled the series by 1-1. Sam Curran and Livingstone's brilliant 3 fers helped them bundle West Indies out for 202 runs. Which Engl
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Watch: Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone escape accident in Delhi
England cricketers namely Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone made the headlines after they escaped a major accident in Delhi. The two cricketers were travelling on an auto in Delhi an
Liam Livingstone's majestic 95 thumps New Zealand as England square the series by 1-1
England have beaten New Zealand by 79 runs on Sunday (10th September) at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Liam Livingstone's majestic 95 off just 78 deliveries followed by Reece Topley'
Riley Rossow's majestic knock overshadows Livingstone's glorious 94
Delhi Capitals overcomed Punjab Kings challenge by 15 runs with the help of Riley Rossow's majestic knock in Dharmasala on 17th May (Wed).PBKS winning the toss and elected to field
I had lunch with him today: Livingstone after hitting 3 consecutive sixes in Archer's over
Punjab Kings all-rounder LiamLivingstone stated that he had lunch with Mumbai Indians pacer Jofra Archerbefore Wednesday's match and that Archer told him he was going to go after h
IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone joins Punjab Kings' squad
Punjab Kings have been handed a tremendous boost ahead of the upcoming games of the IPL 2023 as their productive all-rounder, Liam Livingstone has now arrived in Mohali to join Pun
IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone to miss Punjab Kings' first match
Punjab Kings all-rounder Liam Livingstonewill miss the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Although he hasrecovered from the injury, he has not yet received the England
Hopefully I'll be back around the IPL time: Livingstone
England star all-rounder LiamLivingstone is hopeful to return in time for the Indian Premier League (IPL) ashe continues his rehabilitation program after suffering from a knee inju