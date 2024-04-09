
  Liam Livingstone Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Liam Livingstone Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Liam Livingstone
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born4th Aug, 1993
Age31 years, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches116332387163
Innings214272255996
Not Out13624615
Runs16436461571019603085
High Score995103103129224
Average16.0039.6321.9528.4036.9838.08
Strike Rate88.88116.89145.88145.07103.4359.55
100S001217
50S030311315
6S122283468132
4S02925382141385
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 116332387163
Innings 010231284668
overs 044.459312.1262.1562.3
Runs 0242501262513761554
wickets 010181013343
bestinning 3/163/174/173/166/52
bestmatch 3/163/174/173/166/52
Average 24.2027.8325.9941.6936.13
econ 5.418.498.405.242.76
Strike Rate 26.819.618.547.678.4
4W 000200
5W 000001
10w 000000
News related "Liam Livingstone"
thumb

Liam Livingstone set to return for Punjab Kings by the weekend

English superstar Liam Livingstone was ruled out for some matches from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. But now he's expected to get back to the turf by the weekend. Liam Livi

thumb

Curran hits fifty, Livingstone's cracking finish takes PBKS over the line In the last over

Punjab Kings have beaten Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets. Brilliant bowling from Arshdeep Singh and Hershel Patel. And a match turning 67 from Sam Curran and flying finishing from Liam

thumb

Philip Salt's swashbuckling hundred steers England to series levelling win on a record-breaking day

England crashed West Indies by 75 runs on Wednesday (20th December). England posted a thumping 267 runs in the first innings, which is the second highest in the history of T20I Cri

thumb

Curran, Buttler star in England's series levelling win over West Indies

England crashed West Indies by 6 wickets and levelled the series by 1-1. Sam Curran and Livingstone's brilliant 3 fers helped them bundle West Indies out for 202 runs. Which Engl

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Watch: Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone escape accident in Delhi

England cricketers namely Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone made the headlines after they escaped a major accident in Delhi. The two cricketers were travelling on an auto in Delhi an

thumb

Liam Livingstone's majestic 95 thumps New Zealand as England square the series by 1-1

England have beaten New Zealand by 79 runs on Sunday (10th September) at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Liam Livingstone's majestic 95 off just 78 deliveries followed by Reece Topley'

thumb

Riley Rossow's majestic knock overshadows Livingstone's glorious 94

Delhi Capitals overcomed Punjab Kings challenge by 15 runs with the help of Riley Rossow's majestic knock in Dharmasala on 17th May (Wed).PBKS winning the toss and elected to field

thumb

I had lunch with him today: Livingstone after hitting 3 consecutive sixes in Archer's over

Punjab Kings all-rounder LiamLivingstone stated that he had lunch with Mumbai Indians pacer Jofra Archerbefore Wednesday's match and that Archer told him he was going to go after h

thumb

IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone joins Punjab Kings' squad

Punjab Kings have been handed a tremendous boost ahead of the upcoming games of the IPL 2023 as their productive all-rounder, Liam Livingstone has now arrived in Mohali to join Pun

thumb

IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone to miss Punjab Kings' first match

Punjab Kings all-rounder Liam Livingstonewill miss the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Although he hasrecovered from the injury, he has not yet received the England

thumb

Hopefully I'll be back around the IPL time: Livingstone

England star all-rounder LiamLivingstone is hopeful to return in time for the Indian Premier League (IPL) ashe continues his rehabilitation program after suffering from a knee inju

