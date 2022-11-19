
Sunil Joshi

Sunil Joshi
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born6th Jun, 1970
Age54 years, 2 months, 6 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches156915163160
Innings19459117221
Not Out21152929
Runs3525847817295129
High Score92613264118
Average20.7017.1719.5019.6426.71
Strike Rate42.2089.4390.69
100S00004
50S110526
6S417100
4S3647400
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 156915163160
Innings 26671500
overs 575.1564.247.11360.46375.1
Runs 14702509338559315450
wickets 416913192615
bestinning 5/1425/62/115/67/29
bestmatch 8/1695/62/115/6
Average 35.8536.3626.0029.1325.12
econ 2.554.447.164.112.42
Strike Rate 84.1049.0021.7042.5062.1
4W 11030
5W 110231
10w 00005
News related "Sunil Joshi"
thumb

BCCI sacks selection committee after T20 World Cup failure

The storm that erupted in India'scricket arena due to the unprecedented failure in the T20 World Cup has finallysubsided. But for this, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (B

thumb

Chetan Sharma appointed as new chairman of selectors for Team India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has long been doing its best to uplift or take Indian cricket to new heights. When the Indian Premier League was postponed for an indefini

thumb

Ishant bowls 'long spells' at NCA, expected to be fit before Australia Tests

India’s one of the most reliable pacer in Tests, Ishant Sharma, has been back to training and bowled in full swing on Wednesday (November 18) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

thumb

No power point presentation by selector candidates of Indian national team

BIPIN DANINone of the five shortlisted candidates interviewed for the selectors' job of Indian national team had given presentation.The BCCI's three-member Cricket Advisory Committ

thumb

Sunil Joshi named India's selection committee chairman

Sunil Joshi has been named chairman of the national selection panel on Wednesday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).The 49-year-

thumb

BCB to sign new contract with Daniel Vettori

BCB had appointed New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori as spin bowling coach ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia this year. Where the Kiwi legend was supposed to work 100 days.Bu

thumb

Joshi guards Mehidy Hasan next after being part of upsetting record

Visiting Bangladesh are trailing by 307 runs from the massive first innings mount of New Zealand of 715 for 6 at stumps of day three in Hamilton. Mehidy Hasan and Soumya Sarkar too

thumb

We cannot ask for more from Shakib: Joshi

The three match T20I series between Bangladesh and West Indies are now in level with both teams winning each.[caption id="attachment_111398" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Shakib

thumb

Shakib is the best ODI cricketer in world cricket: Joshi

Bangladesh's spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi is impressed with spinners' adaptability to the white ball challenge and labeled all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as the best ODI cricketer i

thumb

Spin Talent Hunt to be obtained during BPL 2019

Bangladesh national team spin consultant Sunil Joshi has brought out the plan of a spin talent hunt into open soon.While talking after his extension of contract with the Bangladesh

thumb

BCB extends Sunil Joshi's contract up to World Cup 2019

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), on Sunday, has extended the contract of the national team spin consultant Sunil Joshi till the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales."It's a great opp

thumb

We have given a proposal to board to find a wrist-spinner or a chinaman: Joshi

Bangladesh's spin consultant Sunil Joshi feels Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz handed the spin attack pretty well in the absence of the main spinner of the team Shakib Al Hasan

