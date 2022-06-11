
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Saleem Elahi

Saleem Elahi
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born21st Nov, 1976
Age47 years, 8 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches1348141111
Innings2447138185
Not Out141813
Runs436157962775508
High Score72135172229
Average18.9536.7252.3032.02
Strike Rate39.4971.31
100S04188
50S193726
6S2900
4S5016200
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches 1348141111
Innings 0100
overs 0127
Runs 0101654
wickets 0010
bestinning 1/6
bestmatch 1/6
Average 16.00
econ 10.008.007.71
Strike Rate 12.00
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Saleem Elahi"
thumb

PAK vs WI: Watch - Imam-ul-Haq vents his anger after a horrible mix-up with Babar Azam

Pakistan and West Indies were currently engaged with each other in the 2nd ODI (rescheduled match) at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan won

thumb

Venue changes again in the Pakistan-Australia series

The venue for the ODI series between Pakistan and Australia has been changed. Earlier the venue for the test series was even changed as well.Both the Cricket Boards have agreed for

thumb

Numerous changes as Pakistan announces squad

Pakistan Cricket Board- PCB has announced their One Day International- ODI and Twenty/20 squads ahead of the three match ODI and a T20 series against the Australia. Inform test ope

thumb

Babar Azam undoubtedly the best batter: Vaughan

Former English captain and cricket analyst Michael Vaughan believes Pakistan's Babar Azam is currently the best batter across all formats. He shared the view without any doubt what

thumb

Babar 196, Rizwan 104* save the day for Pakistan

Karachi test ended providing all the glamour and excitement of an ideal test match. It concluded with both sides in winning state- Pakistan being only 63 runs deficit from the targ

thumb

Babar hundred keeps Pakistan alive

Karachi test's day four has proved to be the best day for hosts as they are chasing well enough under pressure. Batting duo- skipper Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique has given Paki

thumb

Australia sense win as Pakistan collapse

Visitors bundled Pakistan all-out for 148 runs in reply to their massive total of 556 runs before Pat Cummins declared in their first innings. Interestingly, they decided to bat in

thumb

Khawaja-Carey makes Pakistani bowlers toil in second day

Aussie batters dominated another day at Karachi Test. The visitors have collected a mammoth 505 runs losing 8 wickets in their first innings so far. Usman Khawaja who scored a cent

thumb

'Below average' Rawalpindi pitch handed one demerit point by ICC

The opening match between Pakistan and Australia has concluded without a result. The pitch used in Rawalpindi during the game has been rated below average and is imposed a demerit

thumb

Australia set for big score after Khawaja's 97

It has been another dominant day by batters in the Rawalpindi test. The match has accomplished three days of action, with the dismissal of only six wickets from both Pakistan and A

thumb

Imam, Azhar's big hundreds consolidate Pakistan's hold

Azhar Ali earned spotlight at Rawalpindi Test by playing a further patient innings than Imam-ul-Haq, who did during the first Test century of his career. After Imam, Azhar's ton e

thumb

Aussie cricketer receives life threat regarding Pakistan tour

The New Zealand cricket team received an attack threat during a tour of Pakistan. The Kiwis went back to the country being scared. Pakistan had to go through a very difficult tim

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.