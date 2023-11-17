Geraint Jones
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|14th Jul, 1976
|Age
|48 years, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|34
|51
|2
|127
|213
|203
|Innings
|53
|43
|2
|100
|176
|309
|Not Out
|4
|8
|1
|19
|33
|29
|Runs
|1172
|862
|33
|1529
|3679
|9087
|High Score
|100
|80
|19
|56
|87
|178
|Average
|23.91
|24.62
|33.00
|18.87
|25.72
|32.45
|Strike Rate
|54.13
|77.17
|132.00
|114.70
|82.04
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|50S
|6
|4
|0
|3
|17
|50
|6S
|12
|14
|0
|44
|0
|0
|4S
|155
|74
|5
|121
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|34
|51
|2
|127
|213
|203
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Geraint Jones"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
From Ashes star to firefighter! Former England cricketer to start new career
43-year old Geraint Jones is fully ready to make response when the call comes to start the energizing and possibly extremely testing new part in his varied professional life. He is
'The T20 suits the way we play, lot of energy' - PNG Captain Vala
Papua New Guinea captain Assad Vala says that the belief among the players and the willingness to work for each other have thrown them for the T20 World Cup for the first time in t
Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier
New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades
Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and
Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram
1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio
Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Mirpur, 2018
There was a time when Bangladesh and Zimbabwe used to be the arch-rivals. The cricket world would mock their contests as the 'Mini Ashes'. In the beginning days, Zimbabwe were the
Live: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Guwahati 2018
Windies are all set to take on the hosts India in Guwahati on Sunday (October 21), the opener of five-match ODI series between both teams.Windies have started their long tour of In
Live: Bangladesh vs India, Final match, Asia Cup 2018
Bangladesh and India both are ready to face each other in the grand finale at the Dubai International Stadium of unimoni Asia Cup 2018. Bangladesh will fight for their first Asia C
Live: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Super four match 6, Asia Cup 2018
Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have one victory each in this round. The winner of this match will qualify for the finals to face India on September 28.The two teams haven't faced eac
Live: India vs Afghanistan, Super Four Match 5, Asia Cup 2018
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the The 14th edition of unimoni Asia Cup 2018. The tournament is moving towards to its end with only three games