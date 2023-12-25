
  • Yasir Arafat Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Yasir Arafat
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born12th Mar, 1982
Age42 years, 4 months, 30 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches31113226257206
Innings3811136185301
Not Out134495243
Runs947492121029227033
High Score50271749110170
Average47.0014.8013.1413.9021.9627.25
Strike Rate46.7667.27116.45118.86
100S000015
50S10001037
6S2122300
4S97810500
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 31113226257206
Innings 5101322400
overs 104.36939.2783.42007.35545.3
Runs 43837331663451006018980
wickets 9416281404787
bestinning 5/1611/283/184/56/249/35
bestmatch 7/2101/283/184/56/24
Average 48.6693.2519.7522.5824.9024.11
econ 4.195.408.038.095.013.42
Strike Rate 69.60103.5014.7016.7029.8042.2
4W 00010150
5W 1000844
10w 000005
News related "Yasir Arafat"
thumb

Yasir Arafat named Pakistan's high-performance coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasmade the role of the coach a musical chair. One coach in this tour and anothercoach in the next tour. A new member has been added to Pakistan's

thumb

Yasir Arafat to serve as head coach of Pakistan team in Mickey Arthur's absence

Yasir Arafat, a former cricketer, is appointed men's bowling and assistant coach by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will hire former cricketer Yas

thumb

Former Pakistan all-rounder claims Shah Rukh Khan offered him to join KKR

FormerPakistanall-rounder Yasir Arafat hasrevealed how his contract with theKolkata Knight Riders (KKR)was confirmed ahead of thesecond edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL)in

thumb

The Yasir Arafat Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Former cricket player Yasir Arafat is a brilliant player from Pakistan. He is also called Yasir Arafat. Yasir Arafat's role in cricket is a former batsman of country and his battin

thumb

Pakistan cricket team needs a captain like MS Dhoni: Yasir Arafat

MS Dhoni was one of the best captains in the world during his heydays. No matter how small Team India set a target, the captain cool still finds a way to come out on top with his s

thumb

India won 'bowl-out' because of Dhoni's mastermind

The scoreline of a cricket match was like football only once in history- ‘India 3-0 Pakistan.’ India won the tiebreaker in the 2007 Twenty20 World Cup after two arch-rivals ended t

