Yasir Arafat Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|12th Mar, 1982
|Age
|42 years, 4 months, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|11
|13
|226
|257
|206
|Innings
|3
|8
|11
|136
|185
|301
|Not Out
|1
|3
|4
|49
|52
|43
|Runs
|94
|74
|92
|1210
|2922
|7033
|High Score
|50
|27
|17
|49
|110
|170
|Average
|47.00
|14.80
|13.14
|13.90
|21.96
|27.25
|Strike Rate
|46.76
|67.27
|116.45
|118.86
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|50S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|37
|6S
|2
|1
|2
|23
|0
|0
|4S
|9
|7
|8
|105
|0
|0
News related "Yasir Arafat"
Yasir Arafat named Pakistan's high-performance coach
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasmade the role of the coach a musical chair. One coach in this tour and anothercoach in the next tour. A new member has been added to Pakistan's
Yasir Arafat to serve as head coach of Pakistan team in Mickey Arthur's absence
Yasir Arafat, a former cricketer, is appointed men's bowling and assistant coach by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will hire former cricketer Yas
Former Pakistan all-rounder claims Shah Rukh Khan offered him to join KKR
FormerPakistanall-rounder Yasir Arafat hasrevealed how his contract with theKolkata Knight Riders (KKR)was confirmed ahead of thesecond edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL)in
The Yasir Arafat Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Former cricket player Yasir Arafat is a brilliant player from Pakistan. He is also called Yasir Arafat. Yasir Arafat's role in cricket is a former batsman of country and his battin
Pakistan cricket team needs a captain like MS Dhoni: Yasir Arafat
MS Dhoni was one of the best captains in the world during his heydays. No matter how small Team India set a target, the captain cool still finds a way to come out on top with his s
India won 'bowl-out' because of Dhoni's mastermind
The scoreline of a cricket match was like football only once in history- ‘India 3-0 Pakistan.’ India won the tiebreaker in the 2007 Twenty20 World Cup after two arch-rivals ended t