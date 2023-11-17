
Graham Hume Career, Biography & More

Graham Hume
NationalityIreland
RoleBowlers
Born23rd Nov, 1990
Age33 years, 8 months, 19 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches31044070102
Innings6422348134
Not Out13181733
Runs3627213106841782
High Score1415205244105
Average7.2027.0021.0020.6622.0617.64
Strike Rate26.0857.44116.66128.0967.7242.87
100S000001
50S000104
6S002131116
4S6102153204
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 31044070102
Innings 31044066181
overs 507315140456.42179.5
Runs 209429142102821045875
wickets 21444963317
bestinning 1/854/603/174/74/187/23
bestmatch 1/854/603/174/74/189/44
Average 104.5030.6435.5020.9733.3918.53
econ 4.185.879.467.344.602.69
Strike Rate 150.031.222.517.143.441.2
4W 0101214
5W 0000014
10w 000000
News related "Graham Hume"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Shanto explains the reason behind his argument with Ireland fielders

Bangladesh could not start theIreland series with a win. The game was washed away by the torrential rain. Thematch was abandoned at last.After losing the toss and battingfirst on T

thumb

Ireland announce squad for Bangladesh and Sri Lanka tours

Cricket Ireland have announced five different squads who will play in various formats in the men's teams' back-to-back tours of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in March and April 2023.Cri

thumb

Doheny, Tector, Little help Ireland beat Zimbabwe to equal series

Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runsin the second match of the three-match ODI series in Harare on Saturday(January 21). Despite losing the first match of the series, Paul Stirling-led

thumb

Craig Young ruled out of T20 World Cup, Graham Hume replaces him

Before the start of the T20 WorldCup, the Irish national cricket team have been hit by injuries. Veteran CraigYoung has been ruled out of the World Cup due to injury. Fast bowler G

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram

1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Mirpur, 2018

There was a time when Bangladesh and Zimbabwe used to be the arch-rivals. The cricket world would mock their contests as the 'Mini Ashes'. In the beginning days, Zimbabwe were the

thumb

Live: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Guwahati 2018

Windies are all set to take on the hosts India in Guwahati on Sunday (October 21), the opener of five-match ODI series between both teams.Windies have started their long tour of In

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs India, Final match, Asia Cup 2018

Bangladesh and India both are ready to face each other in the grand finale at the Dubai International Stadium of unimoni Asia Cup 2018. Bangladesh will fight for their first Asia C

