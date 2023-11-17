Graham Hume Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|23rd Nov, 1990
|Age
|33 years, 8 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|10
|4
|40
|70
|102
|Innings
|6
|4
|2
|23
|48
|134
|Not Out
|1
|3
|1
|8
|17
|33
|Runs
|36
|27
|21
|310
|684
|1782
|High Score
|14
|15
|20
|52
|44
|105
|Average
|7.20
|27.00
|21.00
|20.66
|22.06
|17.64
|Strike Rate
|26.08
|57.44
|116.66
|128.09
|67.72
|42.87
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|6S
|0
|0
|2
|13
|11
|16
|4S
|6
|1
|0
|21
|53
|204
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|10
|4
|40
|70
|102
|Innings
|3
|10
|4
|40
|66
|181
|overs
|50
|73
|15
|140
|456.4
|2179.5
|Runs
|209
|429
|142
|1028
|2104
|5875
|wickets
|2
|14
|4
|49
|63
|317
|bestinning
|1/85
|4/60
|3/17
|4/7
|4/18
|7/23
|bestmatch
|1/85
|4/60
|3/17
|4/7
|4/18
|9/44
|Average
|104.50
|30.64
|35.50
|20.97
|33.39
|18.53
|econ
|4.18
|5.87
|9.46
|7.34
|4.60
|2.69
|Strike Rate
|150.0
|31.2
|22.5
|17.1
|43.4
|41.2
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|14
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
